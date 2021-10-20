U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.00
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.00
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4310
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,035.96
    +2,017.76 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.31
    -6.22 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Digital Experience Platform Market (2021 to 2028) - New Business Models to Increase and Retain the Customer Base are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach USD 22.94 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by the publisher The increasing implementation of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics across organizations is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of digital platforms by large multi-national companies and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the key channel for customer service and engagement is also anticipated to boost the adoption of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs).

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in awareness among organizations about the pressing need for digital transformation and helped open new growth opportunities for the market. Digital experience platforms enable organizations to address a range of process optimization concerns. Moreover, these platforms enable businesses to target a larger customer base by designing new business models, products, and services leveraging digitization. Digital experience platforms also help facilitate the transformation of business activities, traditional processes, and business models to benefit from upcoming technological changes and opportunities pertaining to futuristic technologies.

DXPs allow organizations to design and deliver personalized user experiences across multiple channels, touchpoints, and devices throughout the customer interaction and engagement process. DXPs comprise an integrated set of business processes and systems such as Web Experience Management (WEM), digital Content Management Systems (CMS), and related services. Organizations deploy DXPs to provide connected customer experiences, gather actionable customer insights, and digitize business operations.

Organizations maximize their consumer ease on the site and communicate with customers in real-time to provide an optimized consumer experience. They leverage digital transformation capabilities to provide an integrated multi-channel experience covering applications, websites, portals, and devices. Additionally, key market players are significantly focusing on mergers & acquisitions, technological investments, new product development, and integration with emerging technologies such as big data, AI, predictive analytics to upgrade their DXPs and establish a strong presence in the fragmented market.

Digital Experience Platform Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of component, the platform segment is expected to capture the largest share of above 60% by the end of the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital experience platforms by organizations to deliver superior customer interaction and engagement is driving the growth of the segment

  • In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to expand at a promising CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. The segment is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period owing to advantages such as lower cost, convenience, flexibility, and improved security. Moreover, the growing preference for cloud-based DXPs due to rapid deployment capability and reduced investments in physical infrastructure could also drive the segment growth

  • In terms of application, the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) application is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for content personalization to enable superior customer engagement

  • In terms of end use, the retail segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR and reach USD 8.56 billion by 2028. This can be attributed to the rapid growth of online B2C and B2B e-tailers, increased focus on omnichannel marketing, and the rising preference for a customer-centric approach. The growing focus of organizations on improving customer engagement and interaction, offering customized products, and adopting a customer-specific pricing strategy could also drive the segment growth

  • In terms of region, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR and reach USD 5.73 billion by 2028. This can be attributed to the growing consumer preference and penetration of web and mobile shopping applications in developing countries such as India and China and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies in the regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Digital Experience Platform Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Digital Experience Platform Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Digital Experience Platform - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Digital transformation in industries is improving customer engagement and enhancing customer experience
3.4.1.2 New business models to increase and retain the customer base
3.4.2 Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1 Lack of integration with back end-systems
3.5 Digital Experience Platform Market - Company Ranking, 2020
3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.7 Digital Experience Platform Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8 Digital Experience Platform Market - PESTEL Analysis
3.9 Digital Experience Platform Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Digital Experience Platform Component Outlook
4.1 Digital Experience Platform Market Share By Component, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Platform
4.2.1 Digital experience platform, platform market, 2018 - 2028
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Digital experience platform service market, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 5 Digital Experience Platform Deployment Outlook
5.1 Digital Experience Platform Market Share By Deployment, 2020 & 2028
5.2 On-premise
5.2.1 On-premise digital experience platform market, 2018 - 2028
5.3 Cloud
5.3.1 Cloud digital experience platform market, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 6 Digital Experience Platform Application Outlook
6.1 Digital Experience Platform Market Share By Application, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
6.2.1 Digital experience platform market in B2C, 2018 - 2028
6.3 Business-to-Business (B2B)
6.3.1 Digital experience platform market in B2B, 2018 - 2028
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Digital experience platform in other applications, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 7 Digital Experience Platform End-use Outlook
7.1 Digital Experience Platform Market By End Use, 2020 & 2028
7.2 BFSI
7.2.1 Digital experience platform market in BFSI, 2018 - 2028
7.3 Healthcare
7.3.1 Digital experience platform market in healthcare, 2018 - 2028
7.4 IT & Telecom
7.4.1 Digital experience platform market in IT & Telecom, 2018 - 2028
7.5 Manufacturing
7.5.1 Digital experience platform market in manufacturing, 2018 - 2028
7.6 Retail
7.6.1 Digital experience platform market in retail, 2018 - 2028
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Digital experience platform market in others, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 8 Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4 Recent developments
9.2 Acquia Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.2.4 Recent developments
9.3 ADOBE INC.
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Financial performance
9.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.3.4 Recent developments
9.4 International Business Machines Corp.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Financial performance
9.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.4.4 Recent developments
9.5 Liferay, Inc.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Financial performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Recent developments
9.6 Microsoft Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Recent developments
9.7 Open Text Corporation
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4 Recent developments
9.8 Oracle Corporation
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Financial performance
9.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.8.4 Recent developments
9.9 SAP SE
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Financial performance
9.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.9.4 Recent developments
9.10 Sitecore
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Financial performance
9.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.10.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkkyli

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emission