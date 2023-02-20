U.S. markets closed

Global Digital Forensics Market Report 2022: Rising Rates of Cyber Crime Bolsters Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Forensics Market - Analysis By Type, Component, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Digital Forensics Market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in the year 2021. Digital Forensics Market is driven by rising number of cyber crimes in various sectors due to widespread use of smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) along with government regulations to protect cyber information. The rising urbanization, growing population, followed by replacement of aging appliances and technological development are factors driving the Digital Forensics Market.

Digital forensics tools can fall into many different categories, including database forensics, disk and data capture, email analysis, file analysis, file viewers, internet analysis, mobile device analysis, network forensics, and registry analysis. As cybercrime increases, investigation tools continue to evolve and improve, offering organizations the ability to identify malicious actors and defend against attacks before serious damage can be done.

However, forensic tools are expensive and range from USD 2000 to USD100,000, which cannot be afforded by every organization. Thus, Forensic investigators can focus on low initial pricing products and low-cost training to get them started with solving their forensic investigations. With the right digital forensic tools and techniques, the digital forensics budget can be maximised while eradicating cyber attacks.

Computer forensics holds a major share as more criminal and private law investigations use computer forensics to examine and retrieve data related to computer crime. Hardware tools are designed primarily for storage device investigations, and they aim to keep suspect devices unaltered to preserve the integrity of evidence. Further, Government and Defence hold the major share in Digital Forensics Market due to the wide adoption of Information technologies by administration and defence forces. Thus, a strong cyber security strategy helps protect citizens' personal data and government data and algorithms.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Digital Forensics Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By Type (Computer Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics).

  • The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By Component, (Hardware, Software, Services).

  • The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By End User,(Government & Defence, Banking and Telecom, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others).

  • The Global Digital Forensics Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA).

  • The Global Digital Forensics Market has been analysed by Countries (USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Component, by End User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and key insights. The companies analysed in the report include - MSAB, Open Text Corporation, Magnet Forensics, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Trellix, LIFARS Cyber Security Company, AccessData, Oxygen Forensics. ElcomSoft, Nuix.

Key Target Audience

  • Digital Forensics Companies

  • Financial and Non-Financial Corporates

  • Government and Policy Makers

  • Regulatory Authorities

  • Equity and Investment Banks

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Regulatory Analysis- Global Digital Forensics Market

4. Recent Developments- Global Digital Forensics Market

5. Global Digital Forensics Market: Product Overview

6. Global Digital Forensics Market: Product Overview

7. Global Digital Forensics Market: Segment Analysis By Type

8. Global Digital Forensics Market: Segment Analysis By Component

9. Global Digital Forensics Market: Segment Analysis By End User

10. Global Digital Forensics Market: Regional Analysis

11. Americas Digital Forensics Market: An Analysis (2018-2028))

12. Europe Digital Forensics Market: An Analysis (2018-2028

13. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market: An Analysis (2018-2028

14. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market

15. Global Digital Forensics Market Dynamics

16. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qmzes-digital?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-forensics-market-report-2022-rising-rates-of-cyber-crime-bolsters-sector-301750682.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

