U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.27
    +33.84 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,676.03
    +146.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,280.18
    +117.59 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.13
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.58
    +4.16 (+4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    +0.30 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6490
    -0.0320 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3840
    -0.9360 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,009.67
    +355.41 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.04
    +0.64 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.07
    +82.82 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Global Digital Health Market to Grow 30% Annually Through 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global digital health market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2030. Growing smartphone adoption, better Internet connectivity, improved healthcare IT infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, and easier access to virtual healthcare will all contribute to market growth.

Increased Market Penetration of Cellphones and Accessibility to Digital Health Apps Serve as Key Market Boosters
Smartphones are now more than just communication and entertainment tools; they are now fitness and health trackers. 97% of Americans owned cell phones in 2021, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Market participants are creating cutting-edge mobile applications to monitor daily activities including fitness, exercise, nutrition, and well-being, providing consumers with high-quality healthcare and comfort.

Data Privacy is a Key Concern
Strict data security is necessary for the implementation of digital health solutions including electronic health records, e-prescriptions, and medical apps. A breach in data security can cause significant loss of sensitive information, including medical records, which frequently contain social security numbers, insurance IDs, addresses, and personal health information. 

Emerging Economies Promise Significant Market Potential
Businesses are creating chatbot services to provide first consultations or respond to simple medical questions. Positive government measures, an increase in technical partnerships among market participants, and the limitations brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic all encourage the developing trend of digitalization in healthcare. In long-term care services and institutions, telecare and other digital health solutions for remote patient monitoring are commonly used.

The new digital health model will be essential in helping emerging nations overcome many of the problems that currently hamper the delivery of healthcare, such as improving access, cost, quality, and safety. The provision of healthcare services has been severely hampered in many developing nations, especially in rural areas, by a severe lack of infrastructure and resources.

Technology Market: Tele-Health Leads in Terms of Revenues
The tele-healthcare category dominated the market in 2021, accounting for a revenue share of 38% and a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth rate is due to factors such as improving internet connectivity, rising smartphone usage, increased technological readiness, a growing shortage of healthcare professionals, rising medical costs, widespread availability of telehealth applications, and rising patient and physician adoption of these technologies.

Component Market: Services Dominates in Terms of Revenues, Software to Grow at Fastest Pace
Based on segmentation by component, services will contribute 65% of market revenue in 2021. This is primarily due to the large increase in software upgrades as well as the quick improvements in different software and hardware. These services include installation, upgrade, and training & integration.

Additionally, many businesses are concentrating on services-based tasks including training and integration, installation, and upgrade, which have accelerated market expansion during the study period. The need for services in the next few years will be driven by rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations.

Additionally, as more businesses focus heavily on procuring post-installation services like staffing, optimization, training, and many other services, the demand for platforms like Electronic Health Records (EHR) is expanding, which further fuels the demand for services.

North America Remains a Global Leader
With a revenue share of over 37 % in 2021, North America dominated the digital health market. The region's increase is primarily attributable to the region's expanding chronic disease prevalence and senior population. According to the World Population Ageing study from the United Nations, which was published in 2015, the proportion of people over 60 is predicted to be around 28% by the year 2050. In 2021, Europe will contribute about 27% of global revenue. However, the region with the largest increase during the anticipated period is the Asia Pacific, which can be attributed to rising expenditures on healthcare infrastructure and software to raise public awareness. By 2030, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific digital health market would account for over US$420 billion in terms of revenue.

Innovation to Remain as the Game Changer
The market participants were compelled to adopt creative product development strategies and concentrate on their collaboration and partnership strategies in order to increase their market share and product portfolios as a result of the growing trend of the digitization of healthcare systems. In order to meet the rising demand and broaden their commercial horizons, market participants were compelled to alter their product innovation strategies, investment strategies, mergers and acquisitions plans, and partnership plans.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Digital Health Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Digital Health Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Digital Health Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Digital Health Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Digital Health Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Digital Health Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Digital Health Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Digital Health Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Digital Health Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Allscripts

  • Apple Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • McKesson Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Airstrip Technologies

  • AT&T.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t0sud

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-health-market-to-grow-30-annually-through-2030-301596041.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping cha

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market

  • U.S. majors Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, ramp up buybacks

    The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France's TotalEnergies, combined to earn nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, almost double what the group brought in for the year-ago period. All four have ramped up share buybacks in recent months, capitalizing on high margins derived from selling oil and gas.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Steel Dynamics CEO Says His Steel Is More High-Tech Than Facebook

    Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett co-founded the company, now one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States. Its net income has jumped more than 1,000% from $164 million to $3.2 billion, during that period.

  • The Strategy Rich People Are Using to Max Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Oil prices climb, set to finish week higher despite U.S. recession fears

    Prices of both U.S.-based and international crude-oil benchmarks rose on Friday as investors looked past somber economic data.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • Exxon, Chevron, Shell Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

    Exxon, Chevron and Shell banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by lucrative oil-refining margins and the highest energy prices in over a decade.

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde - live updates

    Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc, heads for strongest month of 2022 Ben Marlow: UK’s wealthy energy companies are now part of the problem Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • British Airways’ owner IAG back in profit for first time since start of pandemic

    International Consolidated Airlines Group said it made an operating profit of 293 million euros (£245 million) between April and June.