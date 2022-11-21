U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Global Digital Health Market Report 2022: Increased Popularity of Telehealth and Telemedicine Bodes Well for Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Digital Health Market

Digital Health Market
Digital Health Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.92 Billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The major players' rapid adoption of strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches are boosting the industry growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, BioTelemetry, Inc. was purchased by Royal Philips. BioTelemetry's purchase fits well with Philips' cardiac care offering and its aim to enhance care delivery across the medical ecosystem with integrated systems. Real-time patient surveillance, telemedicine, and informatics are among Philips' medical patient care management services.

Further, in March 2022, Cognizant announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a new digital solution to increase remote monitoring of patients for better medical treatment. In addition, in February 2022, Accenture and League are focusing on working together to develop experiences and expand access to enhance results for people, doctors, payers, and pharmacies. Thus, the collaborations for the advancement of technology in the medical sector are boosting industry growth over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption for remote monitoring of patients services, an increase in the availability of virtual care, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are factors driving industry expansion. The market is being driven by the fast-increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer that require long-term treatment and patient tracking systems.

Telehealth and telemedicine services are being quickly embraced by the medical community and are being acknowledged by both public and private players. For instance, in October 2020, LifeScan announced the debut of OneTouch Solutions, an eCommerce portal that provides a comprehensive and accessible selection of individualized wellness programs to help people not only manage but flourish with diabetes.

Digital Health Market Report Highlights

  • The software segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the quick implementation of software systems by patients, medical institutions, clinicians, and insurance payers. The rising cost of medical as well as the expanding trend of medical digitalization are factors in the expansion of the software market.

  • The health analytics segment accounted for a significant share of the global revenue on account of developments in analysis tools such as big data and other advanced analytics

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period. Growing mobile penetration, rising government expenditure on medical industry upgrades, and raising awareness of digital wellbeing are all driving growth. The region will expand the fastest owing to increased investment in medical software and infrastructure to raise public awareness.

  • The global players with a global presence including AT&T Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group, and Vocera Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Adoption of Digital Healthcare

  • High Penetration of Smartphones

Restraints and Challenges

  • Cybersecurity and Privacy Concerns

The publisher has segmented the Digital Health market report based on technology, component, application, and region:
Digital Health, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Telehealthcare

  • Telecare

  • Activity Monitoring

  • Remote Medication Management

  • Telehealth

  • LTC Monitoring

  • Video Consultation

  • Mhealth

  • Wearables

  • BP Monitor

  • Glucose Meter

  • Pulse Oximeter

  • Sleep Apnea Monitors

  • Neurological Monitors

  • Others

  • Apps

  • Medical Apps

  • Fitness Apps

  • Health Analytics

  • Digital Health Systems

  • Electronic Health Records

  • E-Prescribing Systems

Digital Health, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Digital Health, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cardiology

  • Diabetes

  • Neurology

  • Sleep Apnea

  • Oncology

  • Others

Digital Health, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Digital Health Market Insights

5. Global Digital Health Market, by Technology

6. Global Digital Health Market, by Component

7. Global Digital Health Market, by Application

8. Global Digital Health Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T Inc.

  • AirStrip Technologies Corporation

  • Allscripts Incorporation

  • Apple Inc.

  • BioTelemetry Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • CISCO Systems Inc.

  • Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Google Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Mckesson Corporation

  • Orange SA

  • QSI Management LLC

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Telefonica S.A.

  • Vodafone Group

  • Vocera Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttwmb0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


