Global Digital Health Market Report 2022: Increased Popularity of Telehealth and Telemedicine Bodes Well for Sector
Digital Health Market
Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.92 Billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The major players' rapid adoption of strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches are boosting the industry growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, BioTelemetry, Inc. was purchased by Royal Philips. BioTelemetry's purchase fits well with Philips' cardiac care offering and its aim to enhance care delivery across the medical ecosystem with integrated systems. Real-time patient surveillance, telemedicine, and informatics are among Philips' medical patient care management services.
Further, in March 2022, Cognizant announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a new digital solution to increase remote monitoring of patients for better medical treatment. In addition, in February 2022, Accenture and League are focusing on working together to develop experiences and expand access to enhance results for people, doctors, payers, and pharmacies. Thus, the collaborations for the advancement of technology in the medical sector are boosting industry growth over the forecast period.
Increasing adoption for remote monitoring of patients services, an increase in the availability of virtual care, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are factors driving industry expansion. The market is being driven by the fast-increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer that require long-term treatment and patient tracking systems.
Telehealth and telemedicine services are being quickly embraced by the medical community and are being acknowledged by both public and private players. For instance, in October 2020, LifeScan announced the debut of OneTouch Solutions, an eCommerce portal that provides a comprehensive and accessible selection of individualized wellness programs to help people not only manage but flourish with diabetes.
Digital Health Market Report Highlights
The software segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the quick implementation of software systems by patients, medical institutions, clinicians, and insurance payers. The rising cost of medical as well as the expanding trend of medical digitalization are factors in the expansion of the software market.
The health analytics segment accounted for a significant share of the global revenue on account of developments in analysis tools such as big data and other advanced analytics
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period. Growing mobile penetration, rising government expenditure on medical industry upgrades, and raising awareness of digital wellbeing are all driving growth. The region will expand the fastest owing to increased investment in medical software and infrastructure to raise public awareness.
The global players with a global presence including AT&T Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group, and Vocera Communications Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Adoption of Digital Healthcare
High Penetration of Smartphones
Restraints and Challenges
Cybersecurity and Privacy Concerns
The publisher has segmented the Digital Health market report based on technology, component, application, and region:
Digital Health, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Telehealthcare
Telecare
Activity Monitoring
Remote Medication Management
Telehealth
LTC Monitoring
Video Consultation
Mhealth
Wearables
BP Monitor
Glucose Meter
Pulse Oximeter
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Neurological Monitors
Others
Apps
Medical Apps
Fitness Apps
Health Analytics
Digital Health Systems
Electronic Health Records
E-Prescribing Systems
Digital Health, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Hardware
Software
Service
Digital Health, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Cardiology
Diabetes
Neurology
Sleep Apnea
Oncology
Others
Digital Health, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Digital Health Market Insights
5. Global Digital Health Market, by Technology
6. Global Digital Health Market, by Component
7. Global Digital Health Market, by Application
8. Global Digital Health Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
AT&T Inc.
AirStrip Technologies Corporation
Allscripts Incorporation
Apple Inc.
BioTelemetry Inc.
Cerner Corporation
CISCO Systems Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Orange SA
QSI Management LLC
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Telefonica S.A.
Vodafone Group
Vocera Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttwmb0
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900