Global Digital Health (Telco B2B & B2C) Market Report 2021 with Case Studies for Deutsche Telekom, STC, Telefonica Spain, & Orange Business Services
'Digital Health - Telco B2B and B2C Strategies and Approaches to Monetization' provides an executive-level overview of the global digital health market.
It delivers deep qualitative insights into the digital health industry, digital health value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the digital health industry and provides insights into telco digital health B2B and B2C activity, positioning and value propositions.
Healthcare providers have been digitizing their operations and turning to digital health solutions to provide better quality care, increase healthcare access and enhance operational efficiency. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and data center services, 5G, data analytics, and AI/ML have paved the way for a litany of digital health B2B and B2C use cases.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the uptake of digital health solutions as the world copes with the influx of patients and lockdown measures. The demand for digital health solutions is expected to remain post-pandemic.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -
Digital health taxonomy & market context: an overview of the global digital health market, including a definition, key drivers & inhibitors, and latest trends. A deep dive into three selected trends - i.e., COVID-19 impact on digital health, national health strategies, and digital health regulations - is also provided with the positioning considerations these present for telcos.
The digital health ecosystem & how telcos can position themselves: an overview of the digital health value chain and ecosystem players map, including telcos. This section also explores key digital health supporting technologies, and deep dives into the telemedecine latest trends. Moroever, the section details 27 examples of telcos' current involvement in digital health B2B and B2C solutions.
Case studies: this section analyzes the digital health portfolios, value propositions and positioning strategies of four telecom operators.
Key findings and recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for digital health stakeholders, including telecom service providers.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions and offered further opportunities for telcos to enter the space.
National digital health strategies are supporting eHealth adoption and providing opportunities for telcos to further position as digital transformation partners to governments and healthcare providers.
Telcos have pursued partnerships, joint ventures, and M&As to enter the digital health space.
Telcos can partner with third-party telemedecine app providers and insurers to offer teleconsultation and health tracking apps to their residential and enterprise customers.
Telcos can offer their horizontal ICT solutions and customise them for the healthcare sector while complying with local and global healthcare regulations. Telcos can also develop vertical-specific digital health portfolios.
This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the digital health value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key digital health positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.
Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco digital health value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted digital health strategies to unlock new revenue streams.
The report discusses concrete opportunities in the digital health market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for digital health ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context
Defining Digital Health
Healthcare Sector Trends
Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Summary Overview
Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on COVID 19
Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on National Digital Health Initiatives
Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on Regulations
Section 2: The Digital Health Ecosystem & How Telcos Can Position Themselves
Digital Health Value Chain
Digital Health Ecosystem Players
Digital Health Supporting Technologies
Digital Health Use Cases & Telcos' Positioning Options in the Digital Health Space
Digital Health Use Cases - Focus on Telemedicine
Telcos' Current Activity in the Digital Health Space
Section 3: Case Studies
Deutsche Telekom
STC
Telefonica Spain
Orange Business Services
Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations
List of Figures
Digital Technologies In Healthcare
Healthcare Sector's Transformational Trends
Selected National Digital Health Initiatives
Digital Health Sample Value Chain
Sample Digital Health Ecosystem Players
Selected Telco Activity In Digital Health
Deutsche Telekom Healthcare Portfolio
Dt Imedone And Imedone Mobile
Stc COVID-19 Initiatives
Stc Virtual Clinic
Oranges Enovacom Chalon Sur-Saone Hospital Case Study
