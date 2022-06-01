U.S. markets closed

Global Digital Out of Home Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Adams Outdoor Advertising, Bell Media and Prismview Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) (2022-2027) by Format Type, Applications, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) is estimated to be USD 20.62 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adams Outdoor Advertising, Aoto Electronics Co. Ltd,, Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd, APG - SGA SA, Ayuda Media Systems, Bell Media, Broadsign International Inc, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH). Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH). The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Spending on Programmatic Advertising
4.1.2 Surging Focus on Business Intelligence and Rising Market Competitiveness
4.1.3 Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Countries With Improved Digital Out of Home Advertising Space
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Trend of Online/Broadcast Advertisement
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and Emergence of the Cloud Platform
4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital Out of Home Advertising
4.3.3 Increasing Acceptance of Audio-Visual Transit Advertising
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Developing Equipment Suitable for All Weather Conditions
4.4.2 Lack of Standards for Interoperability Between Devices

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Format Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Billboard
6.3 Transit
6.4 Street Furniture
6.5 Others

7 Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indoor
7.3 Outdoor
7.4 Displays
7.4.1 LCD
7.4.2 OLED Display
7.4.3 Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led
7.4.4 Direct-View Large-Pixel Led
7.4.5 E-Paper Display

8 Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Retail
8.2.2 Corporate and Government
8.2.3 Healthcare
8.2.4 Hospitality
8.3 Infrastructural
8.3.1 Transportation
8.3.2 Entertainment
8.4 Institutional
8.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.4.2 Education
8.5 Other Verticals

9 Americas' Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Adams Outdoor Advertising
14.2 Aoto Electronics Co. Ltd,
14.3 Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd
14.4 APG - SGA SA
14.5 Ayuda Media Systems
14.6 Bell Media
14.7 Broadsign International Inc
14.8 Christie Digital Systems USA Inc
14.9 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
14.10 Daktronics Inc
14.11 Deepsky Corp Ltd
14.12 JCDecaux SA
14.13 Lamar Advertising Company
14.14 Mvix Inc
14.15 NEC Corp
14.16 oOh!Media Ltd
14.17 Outfront Media Inc
14.18 Pattison Outdoor Advertising
14.19 Prismview LLC
14.20 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
14.21 Scala
14.22 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2d8e9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-out-of-home-market-report-2022-to-2027---featuring-adams-outdoor-advertising-bell-media-and-prismview-among-others-301559430.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

