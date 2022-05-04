Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Unified Identification will be Integral to the Metaverse, AIoT, and Digital Twins Solutions
Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends, and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions.
It includes analysis of opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Things (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services. The report includes forecasts for all major segments from 2022 to 2027.
Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization's identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.
Supporting today's rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization's readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization's cloud computing providers. We see over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2027.
Today's world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.
Select Report Findings:
Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT
The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy
Over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2027
Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $53.9 billion USD global opportunity by 2027
The five largest industry verticals through 2027 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services
The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Digital Identity Overview
2.1 Identity Management Attributes
Physical vs. Digital Identity
Digital Identity Attributes
Identity Management Systems
Digital Identity Privacy and Security
2.2 Digital Identity Market Drivers
Communications Service Providers
Subscriber Data Management
Caller Identification Management
Connected Device Identity Management
Internet of Things Identity Management
Enterprise Identity Management
Access to and Usage of Corporate Assets
Enterprise Device Identity Management
3.0 Digital Identity Companies (Partial List)
Abine
Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner
AdTheorent
Agora Innovation
AID:Tech
AlertEnterprise
Alitheon
AlphaFox Systems Ltd.
Ambisafe
Auth0
AU10TIX
AUTHADA
Authenteq
Authentiq
Authomate
Authoriti
Aver
Averon
Avoco
Axuall
BehavioSec
Beyond Identity
BidiPass
Blanco
Blinking
Blockchain Helix AG
Blocknotary
Blockvest
Blue Biometrics
BlueLine Grid
Bluzelle
BMC Software
Bridge Protocol
bridge21
B-Secur
Beam Solutions
Certisign Holding, Inc.
Chainvine
Chekk
Citizen (this.citizen.is)
Civic
Cognito (BlockScore)
COINDAQ
Connective
Connet
Covered Security
Crayonic
Credits (Pythia)
Credntia
CrossVerify Limited
Cymmetria
Deep Instinct
Digidentity
Digital Identity Solutions Europe
Digital Signal
DocuSign
Dominode
Duo Security
Dynamis
easyID
Element
Evernym
EVRYTHNG
Excalibur
EXOCHAIN
Experian plc.
Extreme Networks
EyeEm
Finhaven
Finsphere
First Orion
FitPay
ForgeRock
Forter
GB Group
Gemalto
GenieICO
goSudo
GovCoin Systems
Haps
Heliocor
Hello Soda
High Fidelity
Hiving Technology
Hiya
Homeppl
Iconloop
ID.me
IDEMIA
Identity2020
IdentityMind
IDNOMIC
IDnow
ID-Pal
IDScan Biometrics
Imageware Systems
Impinj
Imprivata
InnoValor
Innovate Identity
Juru
Juvo
Kairos
Keeps
Keyfactor
Keyp
Know Your Customer
Kompany
Kreditech (Kredito)
KYC Chain
LAB Group
Learning Machine
LifeLock
Lleida.net
Logrr
Loqr
Hermetic Security / LynxGuard
Matchupbox
MessageDoc
MFChain
NETKI
Nettoken Ltd.
Network Utilities Systems
Neustar
neXenio
Nexthink
NextTech
Notakey
NquiringMinds
NXT-ID
OneID
Onename
OneVisage
Onfido
Ontology
Passbase
Passfort
Payfone
Pinn
Pivot Marketing, Inc.
Pixel Pin
Planned Departure
PokitDok
Post-Quantum
Procivis
Project Radium
PromisePay
ProofofYou
Prosper Marketplace
Provenance
Pulse
Pulse iD
PXL Vision AG
Quovo
Rain Innovation
Rilcoin
Rivetz
SAASPASS
Safelayer Secure Communications
Samsung SDS
Scanovate
Scepia Internet Solutions
Scry
SCYTALE
SecuEra Technologies
Proximitum Software Ltd.
SecureKey Technologies
Signifyd
SilverPush
SimPrints
Smart Token Chain
Smartmatic
Snapswap International S.A
SnowShoe
Socure
Solfyre
SolidX Partners
Soloinsight Inc.
Sonavation
Soramitsu
SpidChain
Satoworldwide
SuperCom Ltd.
Symphonic Software
Synacts GmbH
Syntizen
TAP-ID
Taqanu Bank
Telus
Tilkal
Token
Tokenaire
Torus
Transaction Network Services
TransNexus
Travel Appeal
Truecaller
Trulioo
Trusona
Trust Stamp
Tykn
Umanick
Uniken
Uniquid
Uport
Use Design
VALID
Validated ID
VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
Vaultmagic
VChain Technology
Veri5Digital
Veridium
Veriff
Verif-y
Verimuchme
Verisec
VeriSmart
Veuphonic
Viafirma
Vintegris
Visible Health
Vitalidi
VU Security
WANDX
WebID Solutions
Wersec
WISeKey
Xceedium
XignSys
Yoti
Youniqx Identity AG
YourBlock
Zighra
Zopa
4.0 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2020 to 2027
4.1 Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2022 - 2027
4.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Asset Type 2022 - 2027
4.3 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Security System Type 2022 - 2027
4.4 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Deployment Type 2022 - 2027
4.5 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Organization Type 2022 - 2027
4.6 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2022 - 2027
Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Process Type 2022 - 2027
Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Multifactor Process Type 2022 - 2027
4.7 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Industry Type 2022 - 2027
4.8 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Region 2022 - 2027
4.9 Identity as a Service 2022 - 2027
Identity as a Service by Security System Type 2022 - 2027
Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2022 - 2027
Biometric Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2022 - 2027
5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm25b7
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900