Global Digital Identity Management Markets Report 2021: Convergence of Transformational Mega Trends and Disruptive Technologies will Result in New Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Digital Identity Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a detailed view of the global digital identity management market regarding its impact on several industries, innovation attractiveness, and commercial viability.

The convergence of transformational Mega Trends and disruptive technologies will result in new growth opportunities in this space, including blockchain-based decentralized digital ID, digital identity custodians, personal cyber insurance, and password-less authentication techniques.

About 1.1 billion of the world's population lack official proof of identity. This limits citizens' access to services and precludes an inclusive society that allows citizens' full participation in social and economic progress. Digital identity management solutions can instil trust and transparency in relationships among public agencies, enterprises, and citizens. Countries with nearly 100% digital identity enrollment, such as Estonia, lead in digital identity as effective benchmarks for other public agencies and enterprises in this space.

As communication and information sharing move from physical to digital media, personal data privacy, security, and user control will become critical enablers for society's social and economic growth. However, current centralized and federated identity management structures pose major cyber theft risks. For instance, the United States observed a 3,000% increase in cases of citizens' information fraudulent use in 2020. Technologies, such as blockchain, biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation can transform the current state of static identity management by providing full control to the user who owns the personal information.

Digital identity management has wide-ranging applicability across key industries, including payments and financial services, smart cities, entertainment, retail, healthcare, mobility, and border security. For instance, customers holding digital identity documentation (ID) can issue and sign verifiable claims when accessing financial services online, such as opening a bank account.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key factors or indicators driving the digital identity management market?

  • What is the scope for innovation and commercialization in this space over the next decade?

  • What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

  • What are the critical growth success factors for public agencies and companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperative

  • Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Executive Dashboard

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Impact on Digital Identity

  • Key Findings

  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3 Trend Opportunity Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity - Overview

  • Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

  • Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

  • Key Trend Opportunity Levers

  • Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity - Commercial Examples

  • Trend Opportunity - Digital Identity Framework

  • Trend Opportunity - Impact and Certainty Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

  • Innovation Attractiveness Score

  • Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

  • Growth Attractiveness Score

  • BEETS Trend Implications

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain-based Decentralized Identifiers for Complete User Control and Transparency

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Identity Custodians as 'Middlemen' of Personal Identity

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Personal Cyber Insurance for Comprehensive Cyber Protection

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Password-less Authentication for Effortless Identity Protection

5 Next Steps

  • Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

  • Your Next Steps

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa9fa7

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa9fa7


