Global Digital Identity Solutions Market to 2032: Rising Identity and Authentication Frauds Fuel the Sector
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital identity solutions market will reach $122.98 billion by 2032, growing by 16.9% annually over 2022-2032 owing to rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increased focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience.
The report is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
Companies Mentioned
AU10TIX
Avanade Inc.
Akamai Technologies
BioID Technology
Daon, Inc.
Duo Security (Cisco)
DXC Technology Company
Fingerprint Cards Ab
ForgeRock
GB Group plc (GBG)
Gemalto NV (Thales Group)
IDEMIA France SAS
ImageWare Systems Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Jumio
NEC Corporation
OneLogin
Precise Biometrics AB
Refinitiv
Samsung SDS
SmilePass Ltd.
TelosID
Telus
Tessi
Verisec
Vintegris Tech
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Hardware
Software
Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)
Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Biometrics
Fingerprint Recognition
Facial Recognition
Iris Recognition
Voice Recognition
Palm/Hand Recognition
Other Biometric Identities
Non-Biometrics
Based on Authentication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Single-Factor Authentication
Multi-Factor Authentication
Two-Factor Authentication
Three-Factor Authentication
Four-Factor Authentication
Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
On-Premises Solutions
Cloud-based Solutions
Hybrid Solutions
Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Public Service
Retail and Ecommerce
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Cryptocurrency
Other Industry Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0f4d0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-identity-solutions-market-to-2032-rising-identity-and-authentication-frauds-fuel-the-sector-301816045.html
SOURCE Research and Markets