Global Digital Imaging Strategic Business Report to 2030: Players Include AMETEK, Cognex, General Electric, Hexagon and Keyence
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Imaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Imaging estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Machine Vision, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Digital Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
AMETEK, Inc.
Cognex Corporation
General Electric Company
Hexagon AB
Keyence Corporation
Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
National Instruments Corporation
Nikon Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Omron Corporation
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$17.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$34.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.5 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Digital Imaging: An Introduction
A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market
Market Overview on Digital Imaging
Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market
Digital Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Market Share by Sales
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Type of Technology
Market Shares by Applications
Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Market
Innovations in Digital Imaging Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
