Global Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook 2021: Future Growth Opportunities and the 2020 Class of Top 50 Supplier Best Practitioners
This Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook helps overcome these critical issues for customers by comprehensively evaluating the ecosystem of solution providers.
Using scientific methods, customer voice, and decision support matrices, this research study has shortlisted the top 50 digital best practitioners across the industrial and energy space.
The world is facing unrelenting swings that are causing severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity. As organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve their bottom line, digital transformation is a much sought after aspect to sustain performance.
The report has identified that the digital journey for customers is not a case of when and if, but how quickly they can pivot. However, critical market issues like complex market messaging, several me-too solutions, value-creation uncertainties, and quick-hit benefits realization restrain a wide-scale adoption of digital solutions.
The prestigious finalists are characterized in 3 main ways:
Enterprise-specific Best Practice: A digital solution, often a platform that is developed to monitor enterprise-wide plant/portfolio operational performance, which includes technical and financial measures.
Industry-specific Best Practice: A digital solution specific to an industry and resolving a specific industry issue.
Function-specific Best Practice: A digital solution which is specific to a particular function with the industry value chain - for example, condition monitoring and reliability assessment.
Organizations can leverage this guidebook as a digital transformation supplier selection guide.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industrial and Energy Markets
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
Roadmap for Transformation of the Industrial and Energy Markets
Overview of the Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook
How Can You Leverage this Guidebook - Persona-based View
Impact of 12 Digital Technologies on the Industrial and Energy Markets
The 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners
List Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners
Regional Placement of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners
Industry Placement Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners
3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions
Research Scope
Analysis Methodology
Industrial Value Chain
Definitions
4. Current State of Digital Adoption and Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out
Key Market Forces Of Change
Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets
Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications
Industry Convergence
Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out in the 2020s
Trend 1: Every Business will Become a Connected Business
Trend 2: Industry Structure Transformation
Trend 3: Distributed Factory Model with Exception-based Centralized Management
Trend 4: The Pivot from Automation to Autonomy
Trend 5: Digital Business Models
Trend 6: Dynamic Digital Twin
Trend 7: Significance of Deep Neural Networks
Trend 8: Prescriptive Intelligence Combines with Cognition
Trend 9: Sensing to Sensemaking
Trend 10: Edge Computing Becomes the Compute Platform Of Choice
Trend 11: Tech Stack Transformation to 2035
Trend 12: Evolution of Quantum Computing
Trend 13: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum
Trend 14: Transformation of Process Driven by 4IR
Trend 15: Supply Chain Becomes Demand Webs of the Future
Trend 16: Shift to Hybrid Cloud
Trend 17: Personalization of Customer Services
Trend 18: Industry-specific Digital Platforms on the Rise
Trend 19: Adoption of Digital Lifecycle Services and the Industrial CX Transformation
Trend 20: Industry 5.0 Adoption on the Horizon
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Growth Metrics for Digital in Industrial and Energy Markets
Converged Critical Issues
Current Vs. Future Industry Segmentation for Digital Solutions
Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets
Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets
6. Industry Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts
Revenue Forecast Assumptions
COVID-19 Implications on the Industrial and Energy Markets
Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Process Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Process Industry
Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Hybrid Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hybrid Industry
Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Discrete Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Discrete Industry
7. Pitfalls in Embracing Digital Transformation
Customer Readiness Restrained by Critical Issues
Who to Target: Two Distinct Customer Segments Exist
Who to Target: Industry Vertical Analysis
Excerpts from Customer Discussion Dialogues
Customer Use Case 1: 100-year-old Oil Storage Company's OT/IT Integration Journey
Customer Use Case 2: Use of Blockchain to drive Agile Component Development/Replacement, and Achieve Process Excellence
Customer Use Case 3: Cloud and Automation Collaboration that Leads to OT/IT Optimization
Customer Use Case 4: Electronics and Semiconductors
Customer Use Case 5: Modern-Day Car Manufacturing
Customer Use Case 6: A Global Bearing Manufacturer Optimizes Production Processes using AWS Cloud
Respond, Reset, and Rebound as a Connected Company
8. Industry Overview and Critical Issues Hampering Process Optimization
Industry Overview - Long-term Transformation
Industry Transformation: Hydrocarbon -> Carbon -> Circular -> Carbon Neutral
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the O&G Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Chemicals Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Power Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Pulp & Paper Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Water and Wastewater Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Life Sciences Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Metals & Mining Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the F&B Industry
Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Discrete Industry
9. Digital Best Practitioners
Decision Support Benchmarking Results
10. Top 50 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles
ABB
ACG Inspection
Advantech
Alfa Laval
Andrew Alliance - A Waters Company
Ansys
Applied Materials, Inc.
Automation Anywhere
AVEVA Group plc
Baker Hughes
BHC3.ai
Bentley Systems
Cognex Corporation
Cytiva - FlexFactory
Dassault Systemes
Emerson
Fetch Robotics, Inc.
Fluke Corporation
Fujitsu RunMyProcess
G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.
GE Digital
GEA
HCL
Hitachi ABB
iBASEt
IBM
Instrumental Inc.
Jabil Inc.
KINEXON GmbH
Microsoft
MAANA
MineHub Technologies Inc.
Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
NEC
Next Kraftwerke
NVIDIA Corporation
OMP
Pratiti Technologies
Rockwell Automation, Inc. - Smart Automotive Manufacturing
Sandvik AB
SAP
SICK AG
Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc.
TATA Technologies
Stratus Technologies
TE Connectivity
Universal Robots (A Teradyne Company)
Wartsila
Webalo
Yokogawa
11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for Industrial and Energy Markets
Growth Opportunity 1: Tectonic Industry Shifts will Drive Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2: Value Shift from Hardware to Software and Services for Industrial and Energy Market Companies, 2020
Growth Opportunity 3: IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM), 2020
12. How Can You Leverage the Guidebook Better?
Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow
Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs
Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page
Virtual Think Tanks led and moderated by the publisher
Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements
13. Your Next Steps
