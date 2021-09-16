U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,465.00
    -39.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.30
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.20
    -21.60 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,956.50
    +443.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.21
    +37.00 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.21
    +27.72 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Global Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook 2021: Future Growth Opportunities and the 2020 Class of Top 50 Supplier Best Practitioners

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook helps overcome these critical issues for customers by comprehensively evaluating the ecosystem of solution providers.

Using scientific methods, customer voice, and decision support matrices, this research study has shortlisted the top 50 digital best practitioners across the industrial and energy space.

The world is facing unrelenting swings that are causing severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity. As organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve their bottom line, digital transformation is a much sought after aspect to sustain performance.

The report has identified that the digital journey for customers is not a case of when and if, but how quickly they can pivot. However, critical market issues like complex market messaging, several me-too solutions, value-creation uncertainties, and quick-hit benefits realization restrain a wide-scale adoption of digital solutions.

The prestigious finalists are characterized in 3 main ways:

  • Enterprise-specific Best Practice: A digital solution, often a platform that is developed to monitor enterprise-wide plant/portfolio operational performance, which includes technical and financial measures.

  • Industry-specific Best Practice: A digital solution specific to an industry and resolving a specific industry issue.

  • Function-specific Best Practice: A digital solution which is specific to a particular function with the industry value chain - for example, condition monitoring and reliability assessment.

Organizations can leverage this guidebook as a digital transformation supplier selection guide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Roadmap for Transformation of the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Overview of the Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook

  • How Can You Leverage this Guidebook - Persona-based View

  • Impact of 12 Digital Technologies on the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • The 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • List Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • Regional Placement of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • Industry Placement Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

  • Research Scope

  • Analysis Methodology

  • Industrial Value Chain

  • Definitions

4. Current State of Digital Adoption and Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out

  • Key Market Forces Of Change

  • Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets

  • Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications

  • Industry Convergence

  • Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out in the 2020s

  • Trend 1: Every Business will Become a Connected Business

  • Trend 2: Industry Structure Transformation

  • Trend 3: Distributed Factory Model with Exception-based Centralized Management

  • Trend 4: The Pivot from Automation to Autonomy

  • Trend 5: Digital Business Models

  • Trend 6: Dynamic Digital Twin

  • Trend 7: Significance of Deep Neural Networks

  • Trend 8: Prescriptive Intelligence Combines with Cognition

  • Trend 9: Sensing to Sensemaking

  • Trend 10: Edge Computing Becomes the Compute Platform Of Choice

  • Trend 11: Tech Stack Transformation to 2035

  • Trend 12: Evolution of Quantum Computing

  • Trend 13: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum

  • Trend 14: Transformation of Process Driven by 4IR

  • Trend 15: Supply Chain Becomes Demand Webs of the Future

  • Trend 16: Shift to Hybrid Cloud

  • Trend 17: Personalization of Customer Services

  • Trend 18: Industry-specific Digital Platforms on the Rise

  • Trend 19: Adoption of Digital Lifecycle Services and the Industrial CX Transformation

  • Trend 20: Industry 5.0 Adoption on the Horizon

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Growth Metrics for Digital in Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Converged Critical Issues

  • Current Vs. Future Industry Segmentation for Digital Solutions

  • Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

6. Industry Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions

  • COVID-19 Implications on the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Process Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Process Industry

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Hybrid Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hybrid Industry

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Discrete Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Discrete Industry

7. Pitfalls in Embracing Digital Transformation

  • Customer Readiness Restrained by Critical Issues

  • Who to Target: Two Distinct Customer Segments Exist

  • Who to Target: Industry Vertical Analysis

  • Excerpts from Customer Discussion Dialogues

  • Customer Use Case 1: 100-year-old Oil Storage Company's OT/IT Integration Journey

  • Customer Use Case 2: Use of Blockchain to drive Agile Component Development/Replacement, and Achieve Process Excellence

  • Customer Use Case 3: Cloud and Automation Collaboration that Leads to OT/IT Optimization

  • Customer Use Case 4: Electronics and Semiconductors

  • Customer Use Case 5: Modern-Day Car Manufacturing

  • Customer Use Case 6: A Global Bearing Manufacturer Optimizes Production Processes using AWS Cloud

  • Respond, Reset, and Rebound as a Connected Company

8. Industry Overview and Critical Issues Hampering Process Optimization

  • Industry Overview - Long-term Transformation

  • Industry Transformation: Hydrocarbon -> Carbon -> Circular -> Carbon Neutral

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the O&G Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Chemicals Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Power Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Pulp & Paper Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Water and Wastewater Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Life Sciences Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Metals & Mining Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the F&B Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Discrete Industry

9. Digital Best Practitioners

  • Decision Support Benchmarking Results

10. Top 50 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

  • ABB

  • ACG Inspection

  • Advantech

  • Alfa Laval

  • Andrew Alliance - A Waters Company

  • Ansys

  • Applied Materials, Inc.

  • Automation Anywhere

  • AVEVA Group plc

  • Baker Hughes

  • BHC3.ai

  • Bentley Systems

  • Cognex Corporation

  • Cytiva - FlexFactory

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Emerson

  • Fetch Robotics, Inc.

  • Fluke Corporation

  • Fujitsu RunMyProcess

  • G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.

  • GE Digital

  • GEA

  • HCL

  • Hitachi ABB

  • iBASEt

  • IBM

  • Instrumental Inc.

  • Jabil Inc.

  • KINEXON GmbH

  • Microsoft

  • MAANA

  • MineHub Technologies Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

  • NEC

  • Next Kraftwerke

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • OMP

  • Pratiti Technologies

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. - Smart Automotive Manufacturing

  • Sandvik AB

  • SAP

  • SICK AG

  • Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc.

  • TATA Technologies

  • Stratus Technologies

  • TE Connectivity

  • Universal Robots (A Teradyne Company)

  • Wartsila

  • Webalo

  • Yokogawa

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Tectonic Industry Shifts will Drive Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Value Shift from Hardware to Software and Services for Industrial and Energy Market Companies, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM), 2020

12. How Can You Leverage the Guidebook Better?

  • Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow

  • Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

  • Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page

  • Virtual Think Tanks led and moderated by the publisher

  • Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

13. Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/km1j4y


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Obscure Firm’s 1,219% Rise Shows Profit, Pain of Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp. is hardly a household name in the tech industry. But the obscure Taiwanese company makes an essential component for chipmaking that has become the latest bottleneck for automakers and electronics companies suffering from semiconductor shortages.The component goes by the unwieldy name of Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) substrate and it’s one of the least glamorous niches in the chips industry. It’s part of the packaging that protects the handful of

  • Ryanair lifts growth target, says no need for new Boeing order

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair hiked its five-year passenger forecast on Thursday, saying the delivery of an existing Boeing order and increased use of older planes would allow it to grow faster without the need for an additional large deal. Ryanair now expects to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously. Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters it would sell fewer second-hand planes to meet that target on top of the planned delivery of 210 of Boeing's 197-seat MAX 200 model over the next five years.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • When it comes to retirement security we’re…No. 17

    RETIRE BETTER Somehow shouting “We’re number 17!” just doesn’t have the right ring to it.  But that’s where the United States ranks—17th—in terms of retiree well-being. That’s according to the 2021 Global Retirement Index released by Natixis Investment Managers.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than the 3.5 million-barrel drop analysts expected, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida last month. Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.31 a barrel by 1128 GMT.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Cramer Says Give BorgWarner Two Months; Here's What the Charts Say

    A caller during Monday's Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" wanted to know what host Jim Cramer thought of BorgWarner . "Wait two more months, then pull the trigger," was Cramer's advice about the company that develops technologies for combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles. Prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and rising 200-day line.

  • Global Energy Crunch Leaves China Facing More Power Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China is staring down another winter of power shortages that threaten to upend its economic recovery as a global energy supply crunch sends the price of fuels skyrocketing.The world’s second biggest economy is at risk of not having enough coal and natural gas -- used to heat households and power factories -- despite efforts over the past year to stockpile fuel as rivals in North Asia and Europe compete for a finite supply. Demand for heating will jump when temperatures turn colder