Global Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook 2021 - Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook helps overcome these critical issues for customers by comprehensively evaluating the ecosystem of solution providers.

Using scientific methods, customer voice, and decision support matrices, this research study has shortlisted the top 50 digital best practitioners across the industrial and energy space.

The world is facing unrelenting swings that are causing severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity. As organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve their bottom line, digital transformation is a much sought after aspect to sustain performance.

The report has identified that the digital journey for customers is not a case of when and if, but how quickly they can pivot. However, critical market issues like complex market messaging, several me-too solutions, value-creation uncertainties, and quick-hit benefits realization restrain a wide-scale adoption of digital solutions.

The prestigious finalists are characterized in 3 main ways:

  • Enterprise-specific Best Practice: A digital solution, often a platform that is developed to monitor enterprise-wide plant/portfolio operational performance, which includes technical and financial measures.

  • Industry-specific Best Practice: A digital solution specific to an industry and resolving a specific industry issue.

  • Function-specific Best Practice: A digital solution which is specific to a particular function with the industry value chain - for example, condition monitoring and reliability assessment.

Organizations can leverage this guidebook as a digital transformation supplier selection guide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Roadmap for Transformation of the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Overview of the Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook

  • How Can You Leverage this Guidebook - Persona-based View

  • Impact of 12 Digital Technologies on the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • The 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • List Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • Regional Placement of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

  • Industry Placement Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

  • Research Scope

  • Analysis Methodology

  • Industrial Value Chain

  • Definitions

4. Current State of Digital Adoption and Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out

  • Key Market Forces Of Change

  • Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets

  • Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications

  • Industry Convergence

  • Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out in the 2020s

  • Trend 1: Every Business will Become a Connected Business

  • Trend 2: Industry Structure Transformation

  • Trend 3: Distributed Factory Model with Exception-based Centralized Management

  • Trend 4: The Pivot from Automation to Autonomy

  • Trend 5: Digital Business Models

  • Trend 6: Dynamic Digital Twin

  • Trend 7: Significance of Deep Neural Networks

  • Trend 8: Prescriptive Intelligence Combines with Cognition

  • Trend 9: Sensing to Sensemaking

  • Trend 10: Edge Computing Becomes the Compute Platform Of Choice

  • Trend 11: Tech Stack Transformation to 2035

  • Trend 12: Evolution of Quantum Computing

  • Trend 13: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum

  • Trend 14: Transformation of Process Driven by 4IR

  • Trend 15: Supply Chain Becomes Demand Webs of the Future

  • Trend 16: Shift to Hybrid Cloud

  • Trend 17: Personalization of Customer Services

  • Trend 18: Industry-specific Digital Platforms on the Rise

  • Trend 19: Adoption of Digital Lifecycle Services and the Industrial CX Transformation

  • Trend 20: Industry 5.0 Adoption on the Horizon

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Growth Metrics for Digital in Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Converged Critical Issues

  • Current Vs. Future Industry Segmentation for Digital Solutions

  • Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

6. Industry Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions

  • COVID-19 Implications on the Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Process Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Process Industry

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Hybrid Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hybrid Industry

  • Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Discrete Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Discrete Industry

7. Pitfalls in Embracing Digital Transformation

  • Customer Readiness Restrained by Critical Issues

  • Who to Target: Two Distinct Customer Segments Exist

  • Who to Target: Industry Vertical Analysis

  • Excerpts from Customer Discussion Dialogues

  • Customer Use Case 1: 100-year-old Oil Storage Company's OT/IT Integration Journey

  • Customer Use Case 2: Use of Blockchain to drive Agile Component Development/Replacement, and Achieve Process Excellence

  • Customer Use Case 3: Cloud and Automation Collaboration that Leads to OT/IT Optimization

  • Customer Use Case 4: Electronics and Semiconductors

  • Customer Use Case 5: Modern-Day Car Manufacturing

  • Customer Use Case 6: A Global Bearing Manufacturer Optimizes Production Processes using AWS Cloud

  • Respond, Reset, and Rebound as a Connected Company

8. Industry Overview and Critical Issues Hampering Process Optimization

  • Industry Overview - Long-term Transformation

  • Industry Transformation: Hydrocarbon -> Carbon -> Circular -> Carbon Neutral

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the O&G Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Chemicals Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Power Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Pulp & Paper Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Water and Wastewater Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Life Sciences Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Metals & Mining Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the F&B Industry

  • Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Discrete Industry

9. Digital Best Practitioners

  • Decision Support Benchmarking Results

10. Top 50 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

  • ABB

  • ACG Inspection

  • Advantech

  • Alfa Laval

  • Andrew Alliance - A Waters Company

  • Ansys

  • Applied Materials, Inc.

  • Automation Anywhere

  • AVEVA Group plc

  • Baker Hughes

  • BHC3.ai

  • Bentley Systems

  • Cognex Corporation

  • Cytiva - FlexFactory

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Emerson

  • Fetch Robotics, Inc.

  • Fluke Corporation

  • Fujitsu RunMyProcess

  • G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.

  • GE Digital

  • GEA

  • HCL

  • Hitachi ABB

  • iBASEt

  • IBM

  • Instrumental Inc.

  • Jabil Inc.

  • KINEXON GmbH

  • Microsoft

  • MAANA

  • MineHub Technologies Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

  • NEC

  • Next Kraftwerke

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • OMP

  • Pratiti Technologies

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. - Smart Automotive Manufacturing

  • Sandvik AB

  • SAP

  • SICK AG

  • Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc.

  • TATA Technologies

  • Stratus Technologies

  • TE Connectivity

  • Universal Robots (A Teradyne Company)

  • Wartsila

  • Webalo

  • Yokogawa

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for Industrial and Energy Markets

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Tectonic Industry Shifts will Drive Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Value Shift from Hardware to Software and Services for Industrial and Energy Market Companies, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM), 2020

12. How Can You Leverage the Guidebook Better?

  • Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow

  • Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

  • Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page

  • Virtual Think Tanks led and moderated by the publisher

  • Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

13. Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/223bp3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-industrial-and-energy-guidebook-2021---develop-the-industrys-best-and-credible-portfolio-to-amplify-your-product-positioning-and-accelerate-the-demand-generation-needs-301377826.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

