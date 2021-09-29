Global Digital Intelligence Growth Opportunities

As the security industry continues to digitize and add new devices, endpoints, sensors, systems, and software platforms to their operations, the volume of data being collected and requiring analysis by security teams has only grown exponentially.

In addition, the continued siloing of business operations systems, IT security, and physical security teams each utilizing their own separate data sets leaves significant gaps in situational awareness and vulnerabilities against the more robust cyber-physical threats that are vastly becoming risks to organizations.



By implementing and utilizing a true digital intelligence solution, organizations can break down the data silos throughout the business and broaden their situational awareness, investigative efficiency, and proactively defend their organizations from threats.While many security operations teams deal with a multitude of devices, sensors, technology systems, and different types of data aggregated across their sprawling systems, teams continue to lack a centralized platform that can help them integrate these multiple data sources and systems together in a meaningful and understandable way.



Many of the siloed security teams have relied on their own management platforms to help them achieve this goal, such as IT security teams with SIEM systems or physical security teams using SOC platforms, but these siloed solutions do not integrate meaningfully to provide a more holistic picture of an organization’s threat landscape and potential vulnerabilities.Security operators need a centralized platform solution that can help them integrate all their multi-sourced data, conduct analysis in accordance with organizational policies and current risks, prioritize potential threats, and enable immediate or proactive remediation.



Digital intelligence solutions finally answer the calls that security operations teams have had to break down the data silos between IT security, business operations, and physical security and offer a truly converged platform that can provide comprehensive intelligence based on contextual analysis, historical alerts, and predictive capabilities that understand the risks organizations may face. This research service looks at the digital intelligence solutions market, identifying particular trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within two significant market verticals: law enforcement and banking and financial services. This service includes a full market analysis, including market size and forecast for the market from 2020 to 2030, segmented by customer vertical and region. This research service also identifies key growth opportunities, covering the technology solutions and capabilities that will enable further market growth and spending on digital intelligence solutions, while looking at specific regional factors and influences that could affect how regional customers or different customer verticals seek to plan for, integrate, and update their digital intelligence solutions and security operations over time. This study analyzes how the global COVID-19 pandemic will also affect short-term spending in the market, as well as long-term perspectives on how this period could lead to suppressed short-term demand, followed by a spike in growth as the pandemic’s broader effects recede. The various growth opportunities discussed within this research service include a definition of how the security industry shifted from fragmented, siloed security solutions to an integrated security strategy leading to the growing industry for true digital intelligence solutions. Growth opportunities are related to how digital intelligence solutions collate and aggregate their analysis functions, provide contextual analysis to alerts or potential risk factors, and enable more efficient or proactive responses to detected incidents.

Author: Danielle VanZandt

