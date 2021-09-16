Global Digital Manufacturing Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Autodesk, Bentley Systems and PTC Among Others
Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the digital manufacturing market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.40 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the digital manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of DM for improved traceability and DM as an essential link in manufacturing.
The digital manufacturing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The digital manufacturing market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Aerospace and defense
Automotive
Electrical and electronics
Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
This study identifies the benefits associated with the adoption of DM as one of the prime reasons driving the digital manufacturing market growth during the next few years.
The report on digital manufacturing market covers the following areas:
Digital manufacturing market sizing
Digital manufacturing market forecast
Digital manufacturing market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital manufacturing market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the digital manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Autodesk Inc.
AVEVA Group Plc
Bentley Systems Inc.
Capgemini SE
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dassault Systemes SE
PTC Inc.
SAP SE
Siemens AG
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d9t90
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900