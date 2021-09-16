U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,468.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.49
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    -16.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,950.35
    +538.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.13
    +37.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Global Digital Manufacturing Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Autodesk, Bentley Systems and PTC Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the digital manufacturing market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.40 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the digital manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of DM for improved traceability and DM as an essential link in manufacturing.

The digital manufacturing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The digital manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Aerospace and defense

  • Automotive

  • Electrical and electronics

  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the benefits associated with the adoption of DM as one of the prime reasons driving the digital manufacturing market growth during the next few years.

The report on digital manufacturing market covers the following areas:

  • Digital manufacturing market sizing

  • Digital manufacturing market forecast

  • Digital manufacturing market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital manufacturing market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the digital manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • AVEVA Group Plc

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • PTC Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d9t90

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Oil Steadies After Drop in U.S. Stockpiles, Gas Rally Spurs Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures. Meanwhile, gas and power prices are surging, adding to expectations for a lift in consumption as winter draws closer in the n

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Why Lesser-Known Oil and Gas Stocks Soared Today

    With the rally in oil and natural gas prices showing no signs of slowing, investors in some stocks expect bigger returns going forward.

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than the 3.5 million-barrel drop analysts expected, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida last month. Brent crude was up 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.57 a barrel by 0913 GMT.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China’s Casino Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators.Wynn Resorts Ltd. suffered its biggest two-day rout since March 2020 in New York. Las Vegas Sands Corp. dropped 1.7%, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. sank 14% and MGM Resorts International slipped 2.5%. Wednesday’s selloff started in Asia, where Macau’s top gaming stocks

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out

  • Walmart Teams With Argo, Ford To Test Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service

    Walmart announced Wednesday that it would test autonomous vehicle delivery services with Ford and Argo. Walmart stock was little changed.