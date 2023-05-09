Global Digital Map Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Smartphones, IoT Devices, and the Expanding E-Commerce Industry Drive $17 Billion Industry
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Map Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global digital map market attained a value of USD 17.32 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of smartphones, IoT devices, and the expanding e-commerce industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 37.79 billion by 2028.
One of the key factors driving the global digital map market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and IoT devices. With the proliferation of smartphones, users have access to digital maps through various applications, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, which provide real-time navigation and location-based services. Additionally, the integration of IoT devices with digital maps allows for more accurate and efficient tracking and monitoring of assets, vehicles, and people, further propelling the digital map market.
Furthermore, the increasing focus on smart city initiatives across the globe is also fuelling the digital map market expansion. The integration of digital maps with a range of smart city applications, including traffic control, mass transit, and emergency response services, is anticipated to open up new growth prospects for the market in the years to come.
Another significant trend influencing the global digital map market is the development of advanced mapping technologies like 3D mapping and real-time data analytics. With the help of 3D mapping technology, more precise and realistic digital maps can be produced, giving consumers a better understanding of the spatial relationships between various geographic objects. Also, the market is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing use of digital maps in the autonomous vehicle industry. As the development and adoption of autonomous vehicles accelerate, the demand for high-quality digital maps is expected to increase, propelling the digital map market.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, functionality, application, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Software Solutions
Web Based
Desktop
Mobile App
Maps
Services
Market Breakup by Functionality
Computerised
Scientific
GPS Navigation
Market Breakup by Application
Indoor Applications
Outdoor Applications
Market Breakup by End Use
Government and Utilities
Automotive
E-Commerce and Retail
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global digital map companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:
Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)
TomTom NV
Mapbox, Inc
Maxar Technologies Inc
Apple, Inc
HERE Global B.V
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Market Snapshot
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Digital Map Market Analysis
9 North America Digital Map Market Analysis
10 Europe Digital Map Market Analysis
11 Asia Pacific Digital Map Market Analysis
12 Latin America Digital Map Market Analysis
13 Middle East and Africa Digital Map Market Analysis
14 Market Dynamics
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
Companies Mentioned
Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
TomTom NV
Mapbox, Inc.
Maxar Technologies Inc.
Apple, Inc.
HERE Global B.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s18rj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-map-market-report-2023-2028-increasing-adoption-of-smartphones-iot-devices-and-the-expanding-e-commerce-industry-drive-17-billion-industry-301819909.html
SOURCE Research and Markets