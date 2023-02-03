Global Digital Maps Market Report 2023-2030 - Construction and Engineering Sectors to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Maps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $52.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital Maps estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Digital Maps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Digital Maps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Apple, Inc.

Automotive Navigation Data (AND)

Autonavi

Digital Map Products, Inc.

Digital Mapping Solutions (DMS)

DigitalGlobe

Esri

Google LLC

HERE Global BV

Inrix, Inc.

Living Map.

Magellan Digital Mapping

Mapbox

Mapman Ltd.

Mapmyindia

Mapquest, Inc.

Mapsherpa

Microsoft Corporation

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

Nearmap Australia Pty Ltd

Openstreetmap

TomTom International BV

Yahoo!, Inc.

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Solutions to Sustain Market Demand

Increase in Smart PDAs Adoption to Drive Market Demand

Increased Reliance on Geographic Information: A Market Driver

Broad Range of Applications to Support Market Growth

Digital Orthophotography: As a Powerful Source to Extract Geo and Spatial Information

Increase in Application Across Construction and Engineering Sector to Drive Market Growth

Increase in Indoor Mapping to Sustain Market Growth

GIS for Emergency Management

Application in Transportation Segment to Boost Market Prospects

Growth in Population Size: A Market Driver

Utilities to Drive Market Growth

Application in Wide Range of Segments Augurs Well for the Market Demand

Communications Sector

Land Ownership/Administrative

Environment

Imagery

Regulatory and Legal Policies Set to limit Digital Mapping Technology Market Prospects

Dearth of Skilled Workforce: A Market Dampener

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







