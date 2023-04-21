Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $807.9 Billion by 2028 at a 9.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global digital marketing market attained a value of USD 477.8 billion in 2022.

Aided by the increasing internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 807.92 billion by 2028.



The promotion of various products, services, and brands with the aid of digital channels such as search engines, websites, social media, email, and mobile applications, among others is known as digital marketing. It utilises various online platforms and technology to reach consumers and drive brand awareness, generating leads, and increasing sales.

Increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption are the primary factors driving the growth of the digital marketing market. The proliferation of smartphones and the widespread availability of affordable internet services have led to a significant surge in the number of internet users worldwide. This has enabled businesses to target a vast audience by adopting digital marketing strategies, which has, in turn, boosted the market growth.



The rising focus on data-driven marketing strategies is another key trend propelling the growth of the digital marketing market. Marketers are increasingly relying on data analytics to gain insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends, enabling them to create personalised marketing campaigns that drive customer engagement and conversions.

The growing importance of data-driven marketing has also led to an increased demand for marketing automation tools and platforms, which help businesses streamline and optimise their digital marketing efforts.



The rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping has significantly contributed to the expansion of the digital marketing market. E-commerce businesses heavily rely on digital marketing strategies to attract customers, enhance brand visibility, and boost sales. The increasing competition in the e-commerce sector has further intensified the need for effective digital marketing solutions to stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, the growing emphasis on social media marketing has positively impacted the digital marketing market.

The rising popularity of influencer marketing and the growing trend of video content marketing on platforms like YouTube and TikTok have also spurred the growth of the market for digital marketing.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of digital channel, end user, and region.

Market Breakup on Digital Channel:

Email Marketing

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Interactive Consumer Website

Online/Display Advertising

Blogging and Podcasting (Including Microblogging)

Social Network Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Viral Marketing

Digital OOH Media

Online Video Marketing

Others

Market Division by End User:

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Segregation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global digital marketing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Accenture Plc

IBM Corporation

Dentsu Group Inc

Havas Group

WebFX

RAPP Worldwide Inc

Disruptive Advertising

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

TopSpot Internet Marketing

PB&J Promotions LLC

Others

