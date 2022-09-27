Global Digital Pathology Market to 2026 - Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.
Based n products, the digital pathology market has been segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions.
The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020
Based on type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.
The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.
Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. Growth in R&D expenditure fueled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.
Based on end users, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies also use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.
The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).
North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview
4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, by End-User & Country (2020)
4.3 Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Digital Pathology Market (2021-2026)
4.5 Digital Pathology Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency
5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer
5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.3.3 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Pathologists
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market
5.4 Ecosystem Market Map
5.5 Trends in Average Selling Price
5.6 Impact of the New Ivd Regulation on Different Markets
5.6.1 Impact on Clinical Lab Services
5.6.2 Impact on Ivd
5.6.3 Impact on Digital Pathology
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Digital Pathology
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.8.1 Methodology
5.8.2 Publication Trends
5.8.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.8.4 Top Applicants
6 Digital Pathology Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Scanners
6.2.1 Scanners Accounted for the Largest Share of the Digital Pathology Products Market in 2020
6.2.1.1 Brightfield Scanners
6.2.1.2 Other Scanners
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Integrated Software
6.3.1.1 Integrated Software Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
6.3.2 Standalone Software
6.3.2.1 Information Management Software
6.3.2.1.1 Information Management Software Enables Comprehensive Integration with Any Institute's Information Systems
6.3.2.2 Image Analysis Software
6.3.2.2.1 Image Analysis Software Provides Easy-To-Use Solutions for the Quantitative Evaluation of Brightfield Slides
6.4 Storage Systems
6.4.1 Requirement for the Safe and Reliable Storage of High-Quality Images to Ensure Market Growth
7 Digital Pathology Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Human Pathology
7.2.1 the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to An Increasing Demand for Digital Pathology Solutions
7.3 Veterinary Pathology
7.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Reduces the Turnaround Time for Animal Disease Diagnosis?Key Factor Driving the Market Growth
8 Digital Pathology Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Drug Discovery
8.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending to Drive the Growth of this Segment
8.3 Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Pathology Solutions for Diagnostic Purposes to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Training & Education
8.4.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Education & Training Provided to Pathologists in Academic Institutes
9 Digital Pathology Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest & Fastest-Growing End-Users of the Digital Pathology Market
9.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories
9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology Solutions in Hospitals to Drive the Growth of this Segment
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.4.1 Funding Investments and Initiatives to Boost the Growth of this End-User Segment in the Digital Pathology Market
10 Digital Pathology Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right-To-Win
11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Dynamic Companies
11.6.3 Starting Blocks
11.6.4 Responsive Companies
11.7 Market Share Analysis
11.8 Competitive Scenario
11.8.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.8.2 Deals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Leica Biosystems
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Analyst's View
12.1.1.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.2.3 Recent Developments
12.1.2.4 Analyst's View
12.1.2.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.3.3 Recent Developments
12.1.3.4 Analyst's View
12.1.3.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5 Sectra Ab
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Recent Developments
12.1.5.4 Analyst's View
12.1.5.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.6 Akoya Biosciences
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Recent Developments
12.1.7 3Dhistech
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.7.3 Recent Developments
12.1.8 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.8.3 Recent Developments
12.1.9 Xifin, Inc.
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.9.3 Recent Developments
12.1.10 Huron Digital Pathology
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.1.10.3 Recent Developments
12.1.11 Visiopharm
12.1.11.1 Business Overview
12.1.11.2 Products Offered
12.1.11.3 Recent Developments
12.1.12 Corista
12.1.12.1 Business Overview
12.1.12.2 Products Offered
12.1.12.3 Recent Developments
12.1.13 Indica Labs
12.1.13.1 Business Overview
12.1.13.2 Products Offered
12.1.13.3 Recent Developments
12.1.14 Objective Pathology Services
12.1.14.1 Business Overview
12.1.14.2 Products Offered
12.1.15 Optrascan, Inc.
12.1.15.1 Business Overview
12.1.15.2 Products Offered
12.1.15.3 Recent Developments
12.1.16 Glencoe Software, Inc.
12.1.16.1 Business Overview
12.1.16.2 Products Offered
12.1.17 Aiforia Technologies Oy
12.1.17.1 Business Overview
12.1.17.2 Products Offered
12.1.17.3 Recent Developments
12.1.18 Paige
12.1.18.1 Business Overview
12.1.18.2 Products Offered
12.1.18.3 Recent Developments
12.1.19 Inspirata, Inc.
12.1.19.1 Business Overview
12.1.19.2 Products Offered
12.1.19.3 Recent Developments
12.1.20 Proscia, Inc.
12.1.20.1 Business Overview
12.1.20.2 Products Offered
12.1.20.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Pathai
12.2.2 Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.
12.2.3 Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
12.2.4 Motic Digital Pathology
12.2.5 Kanteron Systems
13 Appendix
