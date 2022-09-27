U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,710.25
    +40.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,604.00
    +261.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,456.50
    +140.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.00
    +22.50 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +1.38 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.70
    +9.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9631
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +1.11 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0816
    +0.0133 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3170
    -0.3630 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.60
    +940.32 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.29
    -4.66 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Global Digital Pathology Market to 2026 - Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Digital Pathology Market

Global Digital Pathology Market
Global Digital Pathology Market

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based n products, the digital pathology market has been segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions.

The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

Based on type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.

The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. Growth in R&D expenditure fueled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on end users, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies also use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview
4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, by End-User & Country (2020)
4.3 Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Digital Pathology Market (2021-2026)
4.5 Digital Pathology Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency
5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer
5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.3.3 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Pathologists
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market
5.4 Ecosystem Market Map
5.5 Trends in Average Selling Price
5.6 Impact of the New Ivd Regulation on Different Markets
5.6.1 Impact on Clinical Lab Services
5.6.2 Impact on Ivd
5.6.3 Impact on Digital Pathology
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Digital Pathology
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.8.1 Methodology
5.8.2 Publication Trends
5.8.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.8.4 Top Applicants

6 Digital Pathology Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Scanners
6.2.1 Scanners Accounted for the Largest Share of the Digital Pathology Products Market in 2020
6.2.1.1 Brightfield Scanners
6.2.1.2 Other Scanners
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Integrated Software
6.3.1.1 Integrated Software Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
6.3.2 Standalone Software
6.3.2.1 Information Management Software
6.3.2.1.1 Information Management Software Enables Comprehensive Integration with Any Institute's Information Systems
6.3.2.2 Image Analysis Software
6.3.2.2.1 Image Analysis Software Provides Easy-To-Use Solutions for the Quantitative Evaluation of Brightfield Slides
6.4 Storage Systems
6.4.1 Requirement for the Safe and Reliable Storage of High-Quality Images to Ensure Market Growth

7 Digital Pathology Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Human Pathology
7.2.1 the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to An Increasing Demand for Digital Pathology Solutions
7.3 Veterinary Pathology
7.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Reduces the Turnaround Time for Animal Disease Diagnosis?Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

8 Digital Pathology Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Drug Discovery
8.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending to Drive the Growth of this Segment
8.3 Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Pathology Solutions for Diagnostic Purposes to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Training & Education
8.4.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Education & Training Provided to Pathologists in Academic Institutes

9 Digital Pathology Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest & Fastest-Growing End-Users of the Digital Pathology Market
9.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories
9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology Solutions in Hospitals to Drive the Growth of this Segment
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.4.1 Funding Investments and Initiatives to Boost the Growth of this End-User Segment in the Digital Pathology Market

10 Digital Pathology Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right-To-Win
11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Dynamic Companies
11.6.3 Starting Blocks
11.6.4 Responsive Companies
11.7 Market Share Analysis
11.8 Competitive Scenario
11.8.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Leica Biosystems
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Analyst's View
12.1.1.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.2.3 Recent Developments
12.1.2.4 Analyst's View
12.1.2.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.3.3 Recent Developments
12.1.3.4 Analyst's View
12.1.3.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5 Sectra Ab
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Recent Developments
12.1.5.4 Analyst's View
12.1.5.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.6 Akoya Biosciences
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Recent Developments
12.1.7 3Dhistech
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.7.3 Recent Developments
12.1.8 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.8.3 Recent Developments
12.1.9 Xifin, Inc.
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.9.3 Recent Developments
12.1.10 Huron Digital Pathology
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.1.10.3 Recent Developments
12.1.11 Visiopharm
12.1.11.1 Business Overview
12.1.11.2 Products Offered
12.1.11.3 Recent Developments
12.1.12 Corista
12.1.12.1 Business Overview
12.1.12.2 Products Offered
12.1.12.3 Recent Developments
12.1.13 Indica Labs
12.1.13.1 Business Overview
12.1.13.2 Products Offered
12.1.13.3 Recent Developments
12.1.14 Objective Pathology Services
12.1.14.1 Business Overview
12.1.14.2 Products Offered
12.1.15 Optrascan, Inc.
12.1.15.1 Business Overview
12.1.15.2 Products Offered
12.1.15.3 Recent Developments
12.1.16 Glencoe Software, Inc.
12.1.16.1 Business Overview
12.1.16.2 Products Offered
12.1.17 Aiforia Technologies Oy
12.1.17.1 Business Overview
12.1.17.2 Products Offered
12.1.17.3 Recent Developments
12.1.18 Paige
12.1.18.1 Business Overview
12.1.18.2 Products Offered
12.1.18.3 Recent Developments
12.1.19 Inspirata, Inc.
12.1.19.1 Business Overview
12.1.19.2 Products Offered
12.1.19.3 Recent Developments
12.1.20 Proscia, Inc.
12.1.20.1 Business Overview
12.1.20.2 Products Offered
12.1.20.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Pathai
12.2.2 Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.
12.2.3 Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
12.2.4 Motic Digital Pathology
12.2.5 Kanteron Systems

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrjls5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

    Oil rose more than 1% on Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $77.79.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanT

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • How Much the Average Person Has Saved for Retirement, and How To Save More

    The average person's retirement fund does not contain millions of dollars. In August 2022, GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans on the topic of retirement. When asked how much they currently had...

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Adobe, Google, Fremont Bank among office and campus projects winning Structures Awards

    To kick off a week of Structures Awards reveals, the Silicon Valley Business Journal on Monday announces the first batch of honorees for its annual celebration of commercial real estate projects and deals.

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.