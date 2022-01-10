U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Global Digital Pathology Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read

Key Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Research Report are 3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche Diagnostics Danmark, Primera Technology, Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd and other key market players

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Pathology Market is likely to expand due to the rising use of advanced diagnostic tools for prompt diagnosis of chronic diseases. According to a report, titled “Digital Pathology: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to grow due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with related diseases.

The Market is likely to grow in the forthcoming years due to recent technological advancements in pathology devices. Recent advancements have induced increasing operational efficacy, which is a major factor propelling growth in the global digital pathology market. A hospital, research laboratory and any related center can transfer the image anywhere in the world within no time. This significantly reduces the time to treat and diagnose and eliminates the need to call upon a specialist for a consultation. The aforementioned factors have created an increasing adoption of digital pathology over other methods.


Sample PDF Brochure of Digital Pathology Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pathology-market-100229


Use of Digital Pathology in Surgical Procedures Has Proven Hugely Beneficial

In surgical pathology, the diagnosed tissue can be detected, diagnosed, treated, and then incised into paper thin slices. These slices are then mounted upon glass slides, which are then examined by pathologists under microscopic conditions. This method was a first of its kind and possesses very high efficiency, besides offering clear and sharp images.

Furthermore, digital slides can be reproduced as many times as needed. Therefore, the use of pathology in surgical procedures ensures higher surgical efficiency and reduces the time required for diagnosis and operation. This has led to rapid adoption of digital pathology around the world.

FDA Clearance for Philips’ Intellisite Pathology to Bode Well for Digital Pathology Market

In April 2017, the FDA gave its approval to Philips’ Intellisite Pathology (PIPS) for manufacturing and sale in the U.S. This was the first ever digital pathology system in the market with FDA clearance. According to Fortune Business Insights, approval to Philips’ Intellisite will encourage other pathology device manufacturers to come up with their own patents and use PIPS as a reference.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229


Secondly, pathologists and related clinical centers that had held off buying any type of pathology systems, until they would receive clearance from a regulatory authority, would now willingly invest and buy Philips’ Intellisite due to the FDA approval. Such factors will lead to the entry of newer market players and also encourage existing companies to improvise as well as improve their product to shake off competition from Philips.


Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Report

  • 3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company

  • Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

  • Objective Pathology Services

  • Hamamatsu Photonics

  • Roche Diagnostics Danmark

  • Primera Technology

  • Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd

  • Indica Labs

  • Philips Benelux

  • Inspirata

  • LigoLab LLC

  • Leica Biosystem

  • Olympus Corporation of the Americas

  • Nikon Optical Canada Inc.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-pathology-market-100229


Key Segmentation of Digital Pathology Market:

by Technology

  • Whole Slide Imaging

  • Image Analytics Information

  • Digital Cytopathology

  • Digital Holography

  • Microscopy

by Application

  • Hematology Analysis

  • Blood Cell Counting

  • Urine Sediment Analysis

  • Disease Diagnosis

by End User

  • Pathology Laboratories

  • Hospitals

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Diagnostic Centers

by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


