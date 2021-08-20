Global Digital Pathology Systems Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by 2027 - AI Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span of Digital Pathology

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Pathology Systems estimated at US$573.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$753.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Digital Pathology Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$200.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Story continues

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Ushers in 2020 as the Year of Healthcare Digitalization

FDA Temporarily Relaxes Guidelines to Promote Remote Digital Pathology Services amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Highlights Need to Implement Structured Online Curriculum for Pathology Training

Future Outlook of Pathology Post-COVID-19

Digital Pathology: An Introduction

Key Digital Pathology Tools

Market Outlook

US and Europe Maintain Dominance

Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Post Strong Growth

Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use Markets for Digital Pathology

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 74 Featured)

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Carl Zeiss Ag

Corista Llc

Glencoe Software, Inc

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Huron Digital Pathology, Inc.

Indica Labs

Inspirata Inc

Kanteron Systems S.L.U

Konfoong Biotech International Co.,Ltd

Leica Biosystems Nussloch Gmbh

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Objective Pathology Services

Olympus Corporation

Optrascan, Inc

Philips Healthcare

Proscia Inc

Sectra Ab

Visiopharm A/S

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span of Digital Pathology

Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology

Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Cloud Platform Gains Momentum

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations

Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 74

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzawf6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



