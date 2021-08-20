U.S. markets closed

Global Digital Pathology Systems Market Report 2021-2027 - Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Pathology Systems estimated at US$573.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$753.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Digital Pathology Systems market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2027.

Other Segments Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$200.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • COVID-19 Ushers in 2020 as the Year of Healthcare Digitalization

  • FDA Temporarily Relaxes Guidelines to Promote Remote Digital Pathology Services amid COVID-19 Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Highlights Need to Implement Structured Online Curriculum for Pathology Training

  • Future Outlook of Pathology Post-COVID-19

  • Digital Pathology: An Introduction

  • Key Digital Pathology Tools

  • Market Outlook

  • US and Europe Maintain Dominance

  • Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

  • Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market

  • Software Segment Post Strong Growth

  • Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

  • Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use Markets for Digital Pathology

  • Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd.

  • Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

  • Carl Zeiss Ag

  • Corista Llc

  • Glencoe Software, Inc

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

  • Huron Digital Pathology, Inc.

  • Indica Labs

  • Inspirata Inc

  • Kanteron Systems S.L.U

  • Konfoong Biotech International Co.,Ltd

  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch Gmbh

  • Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

  • Objective Pathology Services

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Optrascan, Inc

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Proscia Inc

  • Sectra Ab

  • Visiopharm A/S

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span of Digital Pathology

  • Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology

  • Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process

  • Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

  • Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

  • Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses

  • Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems

  • Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology

  • Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth

  • Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

  • Cloud Platform Gains Momentum

  • Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations

  • Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology

  • Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

  • Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth

  • Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

  • Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

  • High Costs

  • Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

  • Other Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 74

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fcozb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-pathology-systems-market-report-2021-2027---increased-focus-on-companion-diagnostics-to-benefit-market-growth-301359801.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

