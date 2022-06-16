U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,682.75
    -107.24 (-2.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,009.91
    -658.62 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,711.00
    -388.15 (-3.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.51
    -75.63 (-4.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.71
    +0.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    +22.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3130
    -0.0820 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    +0.0146 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1420
    -1.6770 (-1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.24
    -106.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.87
    -28.14 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.51
    -212.90 (-2.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Global Digital Payment Market to Grow at a Steady rate during 2022-2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

The Asia-Pacific segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets in APAC which are likely to be higher than in other regions. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years owing to the sophisticated and mature digital payments market.

New Delhi, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Payment Market is growing at a steady rate because of the growing internet penetration, rapid technology breakthroughs along with the penetration of smartphones which are also encouraging users to go for time-saving, efficient payments solutions and digital marketing…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Digital Payment Market was worth USD 86.5 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, earning revenue of around USD 194.2 billion by the end of 2028. The lucrative growth of the Global Digital Payment Market is attributed to growing advanced technology, and increasing adoption of mobile payment followed by digital wallets and point of sale. Also, the increasing shift toward digital payment among the young generation and emerging e-Commerce platforms offers lucrative growth opportunities in the Global Digital Payment Market. Furthermore, the Global Digital Payment Market is one of the most emerging markets that grow continuously owing to the fast integration of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and others. However, the rising concern of the risk of theft and the lack of global standards for cross-border payments are the major restraining factors for the growth of the Global Digital Payment Market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/digital-payment-market/report-sample

Based on Deployment, the Global Digital Payment Market is categorized into On-Premise and Cloud. On-premise segment dominates the market because it allows user testers to work in a stable environment that takes advantage of users existing technology assets. Moreover, based on the mode of payment, the Global Digital Payment Market is segmented into Digital Currencies, Bank Cards, Digital Wallets, Net Banking, Point of Sale, and Others. Digital Wallets dominate the markets owing to the digital payment wallet being a secure virtual container of cash that is used to transfer money and make payments. It is categorized into open and closed-loop wallets. Open-loop wallets can be used for POS and money transfers as well as the purchase of goods. This further drives the growth of the Global Digital Payment Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Geographically, the Global Digital Payment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets in APAC that are likely to be higher than in other regions. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years owing to the sophisticated and mature digital payments market. Moreover, globally, COVID-19 has imposed significant limitations on people's lives. This has also altered payments made, driven by lifestyle changes. Digital payment soared as word spread through family, friends, and campaigns worldwide. Therefore, across the spectrum, people found ways to live, work, transact and discover the uses of online transactions. Online payment has been providing the backbone for people to access their funds as they need them amidst the pandemic.

Please Visit Press Release of the Global Digital Payment Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-digital-payment-market-to-grow-at-a-steady-rate-during-2022-2028

The leading market players in the Global Digital Payment Market are PayPal, PayU, Paytm, CCAvenue, Razorpay, Instamojo, Cashfree Payments, EBS, PhonePe, Cred, Zeta, BharatPe, BillDesk, Google Pay, Dhani, BHIM Axis Pay, MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, Yono by SBI, HDFC PayZapp, ICICI Pockets, and other prominent players. The market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of various global and regional industry participants. The companies constantly launch new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge over the market. Multinational corporations also invest in expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand and boost their market penetration. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Digital Payment Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Digital Payment Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Digital Payment Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Developments

  • In February 2022, Apple announced plans to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone. The new capability intends to empower millions of merchants across the United States, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhones seamlessly and securely to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments through a simple tap to their iPhones with no additional hardware or payment terminal.

  • In October 2021, the Treasury and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) increased the contactless payment limit from USD 50.92 to USD 113.16 in the U.K. This limit was previously increased by FCA from USD 33.95 to USD 50.92 in April 2020 as a COVID-19 measure to reduce contact between payment terminals and shoppers.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2020

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA

Product Service/Segmentation

By Offering, By Mode of Payment, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Sector, By Region

Key Players

PayPal Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., FIS, Block, Inc. (Formerly Square), Global Payments Inc., Stripe, Inc., Visa, Mastercard Inc., Worldline, Adyen, ACI Worldwide Inc., Temenos AG, PayU, JPMorgan Chase & Co., WEX Inc., FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Chime Financial, Inc., Monese Credit Limited, Monzo Bank Ltd., The Green Dot Corporation, Axos Bank, Kakao Bank Corporation, N26 GmbH, Revolut Ltd., Nubank, Social Finance, Inc., Alau Tecnologia Sau, NerdWallet, Kuda Technologies, Eversend, Meem, Opay, Razorpay, Rewire, and other prominent players.

By Offering

  1. Solution

      • Payment Gateway

      • Processing

      • Payment Wallet

      • Security and Fraud Management

      • Others

  2. Service

  • Professional

  • Managed

By Mode of Payment

  • Digital Currencies

  • Bank Cards

  • Digital Wallets

  • Net Banking

  • Point of Sale

  • Others

By Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

By Organization Size

  • Small Enterprises

  • Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Sector

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Retail/E-Commerce

  • Healthcare

  • Hospitality/Travel

  • Logistics and Transportation

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • 10 Safe Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 safe stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Seth Andrew Klarman is a billionaire hedge fund manager with a […]

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • Market check: Dow falls 600+ points, Nasdaq stocks nearly all in the red

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • These 15 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 15 important value stocks that are losing value in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that are losing value in 2022, go directly to These 5 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022. Value stocks have provided investors with some much-needed relief from a devastating […]

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    A stock's price can be adjusted lower by a stock split or pushed higher by a reverse stock split. In reality, however, a stock's absolute price can impact the market's perception of that company. A handful of corporations even seem to make a point of maintaining an inflated stock price to suggest something of an elite status, while other companies prefer to keep their stocks' prices relatively modest so more small, would-be shareholders feel comfortable stepping into a position.

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout. Here’s what that says about their capital-return philosophies and investing in growth.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Amazon Isn't Weak, But the Fundamentals Changed: Here's the Trade

    Beleaguered FANG name Amazon announced on Thursday morning that the firm's annual Prime Day discount event will start on Tuesday, July 12th at 03:00 am ET and run through July 13th. This goes for Amazon customers in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Amazon customers residing in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will have a separate discount event on a different date.

  • Like Growth? You'll Love These 2 High-Yield Stocks

    These two real estate investment trusts can provide investors with massive, safe, and growing dividends.