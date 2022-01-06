Global Digital Payment Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Mode of Payment, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Payment Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Mode of Payment, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Payment Market size was estimated at USD 58.31 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 69.91 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.23% to reach USD 176.21 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Digital Payment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Services and Solutions. The Services is further studied across Consultation & Integration, Incident Response Services, Managed Security Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Development. The Solutions is further studied across Antimalware/ Antivirus, DDoS Mitigation, Encryption, Firewall, Identity and Access Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Security and Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, and Whitelisting.

Based on Deployment Type, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises.

Based on Mode of Payment, the market was studied across Bank Cards, Digital Currencies, Digital Wallets, Net Banking, and Point of Sales.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-Commerce, Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Digital Payment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Digital Payment Market, including ACI Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payments Inc., Alipay.com, Apple Inc., Aurus Inc., Due Inc., Dwolla, Inc, Fattmerchant, Inc., FIS, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Global Payments Inc., Intuit Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Paysafe Group Limited, SPREEDLY, INC., Square, Inc., and Visa Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Payment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Payment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Payment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Payment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Payment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital Payment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Payment Market?



