Global digital printing packaging market share to boost at 13.9% CAGR through 2027

The data presented in business intelligence literature on ‘global digital printing packaging market’ is intricately curated to enable the readers in understanding the growth graph of the industry over 2021-2027 by acquainting them with growth stimulants, remunerative prospects, and bottlenecks.

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global digital printing packaging market size was valued at USD 19.44 billion in 2020 and is reckoned to record a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% during 2021-2027 to accumulate USD 48.35 billion by the end of analysis timeframe.

Moreover, the document incorporates Porter’s Five Force Model, investment adoption model, and PEST analysis, in consort with opinions from subject matter experts to assist in better decision-making. Lastly, it assesses the competitive arena and renders a detailed outline of winning strategies adopted by the major players to help stakeholders improve their returns.

Demand of flexible and sustainable packaging, huge investments for research and development activities, along with cost-effectiveness nature of digital printing packaging are catalyzing the industry expansion. Notably, this type of packaging is aesthetic and is adept for different surfaces.





Despite the positive outlook, volatility in raw material prices due to high demand from suppliers, and strict policies & regulations are hampering the industry growth to some extent.

Outlining market segmentations

In terms of technology, worldwide digital printing packaging industry space is bifurcated into electrophotography, and inkjet technology, wherein, the former segment holds a major market share currently, owing to quality and flexibility offered by this technology.

Based on packaging type, the industry vertical is classified into flexible packaging, corrugated packaging, folding packaging, and labels. With respect to format, the industry sphere is fragmented into variable data printing, large format color printing, full-color printing, and others.

Speaking of end-user terrain, the marketplace is divided into healthcare, electronics, personal care, food & beverages, and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment is slated to capture a substantial market share in the ensuing years.

Elaborating regional spectrum

Expert analysts claim that Asia Pacific is expected to generate revenue for the market over the analysis timeframe, with India and China at the forefront, owing to presence of huge number of players, rising e-retail sales, and preference for attractive packaging for food & beverage items.

On the other hand, North America industry is slated to grow momentously through 2027, attributed to easy availability of raw material, and low-cost packaging.

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Inkjet Technology

Electrophotography





Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Package Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Labels

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Packaging

Flexible Packaging





Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Electronics

Others





Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Format (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Full-Color Printing

Large Format Color Printing

Variable Data Printing

Others





Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Europe

·Germany

·France

·Italy

·Spain

·UK

·RoE

North America

·U.S.

·Canada

Asia Pacific

·India

·China

·Australia

·Japan

·South Korea

·RoAPAC

Latin America

·Mexico

·Brazil

ROW

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Quantum Print and Packaging Limited

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Mondi plc

The Hewlett-Packard Company

The Eastman Kodak Company

Quad (formerly Quad/Graphics)

Xeikon N.V.

