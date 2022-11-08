U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

The Global Digital Radiography Systems Market to Show Positive Growth at a CAGR of 5.53% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

·8 min read
The digital radiography systems market is expanding due to factors such as rising cancer cases, increase in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and the escalating burden of the geriatric population. Furthermore, the emergence of technological advancements in digital radiography systems, such as high-quality image acquisition in a short period by digital detectors and reduced radiation exposure, will aid in the digital radiography systems market growth.

DelveInsight’s Digital Radiography Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, digital radiography systems market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key digital radiography systems companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Digital Radiography Systems Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global digital radiography systems market during the forecast period.

  • Notable digital radiography systems companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Healthcare), Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)., Agfa-Gevaert Group., KA Imaging, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Narang Medical Limited., DMS Imaging, Shenzhen Angell Technology Co., Ltd., and several others are currently operating in the digital radiography systems market.

  • In April 2022, Boston Imaging, the United States headquarters of Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems, introduces the GM85 Fit, a new configuration of the premium AccE GM85; a digital radiography device featuring a user-centric design that aids in efficient and effective patient care.

  • In September 2021, GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, introduced the AMX Navigate, a new portable, digital X-ray system designed with a first-of-its-kind power-assisted Free Motion telescoping column that aims to reduce lift force by up to 70 percent and decrease technologist injury.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the digital radiography systems market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Digital Radiography Systems Market Report

Digital Radiography Systems Overview

Digital radiography (DR) or an X-ray system is a more advanced type of x-ray inspection that instantly produces a digital radiographic image on a computer. This technique uses x-ray-sensitive plates to collect information during object examination, which is then immediately transferred to a computer without using an intermediate cassette.

Because of high-quality image processing and lower radiation exposure, digital radiology is recommended as a significant choice for clinical diagnosis. Manufacturers are focusing on improving qualities such as contrast, sharpness, and the ability to inspect injuries in real-time. Technological advances in X-ray imaging have improved diagnostic accuracy and reduced radiation dosages.


Digital Radiography Systems Market Insights

North America dominated the global digital radiography systems in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecasted period from 2022 to 2027. The rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases in the region will increase demand for digital radiography systems in North America, resulting in increased overall digital radiography systems market growth.

Furthermore, the number of product launches and approvals in the region will increase the demand for digital radiology systems. For instance, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announced the FDR Cross launch in the United States in July 2022, an innovative hybrid c-arm and portable x-ray solution designed for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC). The dual-function c-arm is the first of its kind to provide portable fluoroscopic and radiographic imaging on a single platform, eliminating the need to bring in additional imaging equipment for image-guided procedures.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the digital radiography systems market, get a snapshot of the Digital Radiography Systems Market Outlook

Digital Radiography Systems Market Dynamics

One of the primary drivers for the digital radiography systems market is the rising number of cancer cases worldwide as a result of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, gene mutations, and increased exposure to tobacco, alcohol, and carcinogenic substances, among other factors.

However, potential risks associated with radiation exposure, a lack of health infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies, and other factors may impede the growth of the global digital radiography systems market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the digital radiography systems market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country hampered people’s movement and hospital visits, halted supply chains and logistics, hampered the manufacturing process, resulting in product shortages in the market, and impacted the diagnosis of many disorders such as cancer, orthopedic, and other disorders as patients preferred to stay at home to reduce infection transmission. All of these factors had a negative impact on the digital radiography systems market.

However, as portable and mobile equipment became more widely available in the market, demand for digital x-ray systems increased slightly. Furthermore, with the mass vaccination of the population, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, and an increase in the number of chronic disease and cancer diagnostic rates, demand for digital radiography systems increased, and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the digital radiography systems market dynamics @Digital Radiography Systems Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

5.53%

Key Digital Radiography Systems Companies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Healthcare), Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)., Agfa-Gevaert Group., KA Imaging, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Narang Medical Limited., DMS Imaging, Shenzhen Angell Technology Co., Ltd., among others

Digital Radiography Systems Market Assessment

  • Digital Radiography Systems Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Technology: Direct Digital Radiography and Computer Digital Radiography

    • Market Segmentation By Portability: Fixed System and Portable System

    • Market Segmentation By Application: Orthopedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the digital radiography systems market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Digital Radiography Systems Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Radiography Systems Market

7

Digital Radiography Systems Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Digital Radiography Systems Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the digital radiography systems market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Best Digital Radiography System

