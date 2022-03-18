Global Digital Remittance Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Market for Digital Remittance

The global market for Digital Remittance estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Outward, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inward segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Digital Remittance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo6h6t

