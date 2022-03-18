U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,399.22
    -12.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,323.21
    -157.55 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.01
    -26.77 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.61
    +1.63 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.41 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0076 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1660
    -0.0260 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3100
    +0.7120 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,491.37
    -499.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.27
    +2.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.70
    -34.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Global Digital Remittance Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Digital Remittance

Global Market for Digital Remittance
Global Market for Digital Remittance

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Remittance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Remittance estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Outward, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inward segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR

The Digital Remittance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Azimo Limited

  • Digital Wallet Corporation

  • Flywire

  • InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

  • MoneyGram

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.

  • Remitly, Inc.

  • Ria Financial Services Ltd.

  • Ripple

  • SingX Pte Ltd.

  • TNG Wallet

  • TransferGo Ltd.

  • TransferWise Ltd.

  • Western Union Holdings, Inc.

  • WorldRemit Ltd.


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo6h6t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Stock Traders Brace for $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a quarterly event known as triple witching

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russi

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • AMC Stock Is Falling After GameStop’s Disappointing Earnings. What It Means for the Meme Trade.

    GameStop, the original meme stock, reports a surprise fourth-quarter loss, sending the shares lower.

  • The Dow Is Dropping, GameStop Is Slumping—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The S&P 500 rose almost 6% from Monday’s close to Thursday’s close, as news on the war had pointed toward diplomatic progress and markets digested that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates several times this year this stave off hot inflation. “Stock futures came for sale late yesterday following negative Russia-Ukraine headlines as traders continue to digest the sizable post-Fed rally,” wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard has released a statement explaining why he dissented when the Fed elected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.