Global Digital Rights Management Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Adobe Systems, Apple, Dell, Oracle and Microsoft

Global Digital Rights Management Market

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital rights management market grew from $4.47 billion in 2022 to $5.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The digital rights management market is expected to grow to $9.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Major players in the digital rights management market are Adobe Systems, Apple Inc., Dell EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fasoo Inc., Seclore Technology, Sony Corporation, Verisign Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Vera Security Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Nextlabs Inc., Intertrust Technologies Corporation, and Vobile Inc.

Digital rights management (DRM) is a method of protecting digital media copyrights. This approach includes the use of technologies that limit the copying and use of copyrighted works and proprietary software. Digital rights management allows authors, movie professionals, musicians, and other creators to prevent unauthorized use of their content.



The main applications of digital rights management are mobile content, video on demand, mobile gaming, eBooks, and others. Mobile content digital rights management refers to the collective methods and technologies which provide safe distribution of content and media on mobile devices.

It offers approaches for mobile content creators to implement policies, limitations, and protection against duplication on mobile devices. The end users of digital rights management include SMEs and large enterprises. Digital rights management is used by industries such as healthcare, music, education, BFSI, legal/law, printing and publication, software, television and film, and others through on-premise and cloud deployment modes.



The digital rights management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital rights management market statistics, including digital rights management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital rights management market share, detailed digital rights management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital rights management industry. This digital rights management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The advancements in data security technologies are gaining popularity in the digital rights management market. Digital rights management permits publishers or authors to regulate what paying users can do with their works. Technological advancements such as deceptive network technology and the adoption of end-to-end encryption further secure sensitive data from cyber-attacks. For instance, in February 2021, RAIR Technologies Inc., launched a decentralized digital rights management platform, built to power digital scarcity for creators.



North America was the largest region in the digital rights management market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital rights management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the Digital Rights Management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Increasing security concerns have contributed to the growth of the digital rights management market. The extensive use of PCs and laptops has led to an increase in the number of hackers who intrude into corporate and government networks to access and steal critical information for monetary and business gains.

Additionally, corporations are looking for a real-time approach to business data along with transmitting and storing data across mobile devices, the cloud, universal serial bus (USB), and disks. For instance, according to the InfoSecurity reports, ransomware damages are expected to exceed $30 billion globally in 2023.

This number is still set to rise as cyberattacks are becoming more complex and difficult to detect. Digital rights management is also used by healthcare organizations and financial services firms to ensure compliance with data privacy and protection standards such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB Act or GLBA). Hence, the rise in security concerns is expected to create avenues for market growth in the digital rights management market.



The digital rights management market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as software licenses and keys, user authentication and IP authentication protocols, proxy servers, virtual private networks (VPNs), regional restriction or geoblocking. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

