Global Digital Shipyard Market Report 2022-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in Digital Twin & Augmented Reality in the Shipbuilding Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Commercial, Military), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), Process, Technology, End Use (Implementation, Upgrades & Services), Digitalization Level and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1%

The digital shipyard vision involves the establishment of smart infrastructure designed to create a smart product and a delivery model that provides ongoing operational support and support services to customers.

Product lifecycle management (PLM), digital twins, and 3D modeling functionalities in shipbuilding enable 360 degrees of integration of the product (production and design processes), enabling the complete and continuous inspection of the product and parts from the design phase through to when the product is decommissioned.

Many players are currently investing in advancements in manufacturing processes to cater to the demand for high-quality systems. Increasing investments in R&D to develop lightweight components are also leading to technological advancements. A rise in demand for increased efficiency and improved resiliency are expected to fuel the market for Digital Shipyard, leading to new revenue opportunities for players in the market.

Commercial Shipyard segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

By Shipyard Type, the commercial shipyard segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. Commercial shipyards have started to vertically integrate, undertaking tasks needed to build ships from new materials. These shipyards accommodate large passenger ships, large cargo ships, cruises, ferries, workboats, etc.

The demand for commercial shipyards has increased in the global marketplace due to its driving factors such as the high volume of business that depends on simple forming & welding processes, comparatively lesser engineering support, and simpler acquisition process.

Story continues

Large shipyards to witness large market share in 2022

Based on Capacity, the Large shipyard are witnessing largest market share in 2022. Large shipyards are comparatively specialized in high-value-added niche markets and corresponding production processes. With the help of various solutions, these shipyards optimize their business model by outsourcing or sharing certain tasks or complete business processes, which increases the market availability for various small and medium-sized shipyards, software & solution providers, and system integrators, etc.

Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the digital shipyard market include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Accenture (Ireland), SAP (Germany), BAE Systems (UK)among others. These key players offer digital shipyard solutions and services to different key stakeholders.

Premium Insights

Increasing Need for Advanced Manufacturing Solutions in Shipbuilding Expected to Drive Market from 2022 to 2030

Implementation Segment to Lead Market from 2022 to 2030

Large Shipyard Segment Projected to Have Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Digital Shipyard Market in UK Projected to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Solutions

Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems

New Manufacturing Technologies in Shipbuilding

Restraints

Increased Vulnerability to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Digital Twin in Shipbuilding Industry

Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding

Challenges

High Acquisition Costs of Digital Shipyard Software Solutions

Operational Data

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain

Digital Shipyard Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Trade Data Statistics

Technology Trends in Digital Shipyard Market

Digital Twin

Internet of Things (Iot)

Case Study Analysis

Kd Marine Design Implements Ar and Vr Innovations to Streamline Ship Design

3D Design in Japanese Shipbuilding

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Digital Shipyard Product and Solution Manufacturers

Industry Trends

Technological Advancements in Shipyards

Augmented Reality

Blockchain

Robotics

Emerging Trends in Shipbuilding

3D Printing

Big Data

Predictive Maintenance

Use Cases

Damen Shipyard in Collaboration with Ramlab to Manufacture First 3D-Printed Propeller

Dematec to Develop Digital Platform Capability for Bae Systems Shipyard in Australia

Pemamek Designed Modular Platform Solution to Facilitate Processes with Prostep Ag

Innovation and Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Accenture

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Aras

Aveva Group plc

Bae Systems

Bureau Veritas

Cadmatic

Damen Shipyards Group

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon

Ibaset

Ifs Ab

Inmarsat

Inrotech

Kranendonk Smart Robotics

Kreyon Systems

Kuka Ag

Navantia

Pemamek Ltd.

Prostep Ag

Sap

Siemens

Ssi

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Wartsila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icirwn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-shipyard-market-report-2022-2030-lucrative-opportunities-in-digital-twin--augmented-reality-in-the-shipbuilding-industry-301613125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets