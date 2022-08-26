U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Global Digital Shipyard Market Report 2022-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in Digital Twin & Augmented Reality in the Shipbuilding Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Commercial, Military), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), Process, Technology, End Use (Implementation, Upgrades & Services), Digitalization Level and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1%

The digital shipyard vision involves the establishment of smart infrastructure designed to create a smart product and a delivery model that provides ongoing operational support and support services to customers.

Product lifecycle management (PLM), digital twins, and 3D modeling functionalities in shipbuilding enable 360 degrees of integration of the product (production and design processes), enabling the complete and continuous inspection of the product and parts from the design phase through to when the product is decommissioned.

Many players are currently investing in advancements in manufacturing processes to cater to the demand for high-quality systems. Increasing investments in R&D to develop lightweight components are also leading to technological advancements. A rise in demand for increased efficiency and improved resiliency are expected to fuel the market for Digital Shipyard, leading to new revenue opportunities for players in the market.

Commercial Shipyard segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

By Shipyard Type, the commercial shipyard segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. Commercial shipyards have started to vertically integrate, undertaking tasks needed to build ships from new materials. These shipyards accommodate large passenger ships, large cargo ships, cruises, ferries, workboats, etc.

The demand for commercial shipyards has increased in the global marketplace due to its driving factors such as the high volume of business that depends on simple forming & welding processes, comparatively lesser engineering support, and simpler acquisition process.

Large shipyards to witness large market share in 2022

Based on Capacity, the Large shipyard are witnessing largest market share in 2022. Large shipyards are comparatively specialized in high-value-added niche markets and corresponding production processes. With the help of various solutions, these shipyards optimize their business model by outsourcing or sharing certain tasks or complete business processes, which increases the market availability for various small and medium-sized shipyards, software & solution providers, and system integrators, etc.

Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the digital shipyard market include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Accenture (Ireland), SAP (Germany), BAE Systems (UK)among others. These key players offer digital shipyard solutions and services to different key stakeholders.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Need for Advanced Manufacturing Solutions in Shipbuilding Expected to Drive Market from 2022 to 2030

  • Implementation Segment to Lead Market from 2022 to 2030

  • Large Shipyard Segment Projected to Have Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

  • Digital Shipyard Market in UK Projected to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Solutions

  • Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems

  • New Manufacturing Technologies in Shipbuilding

Restraints

  • Increased Vulnerability to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

  • Digital Twin in Shipbuilding Industry

  • Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding

Challenges

  • High Acquisition Costs of Digital Shipyard Software Solutions

Operational Data

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain

Digital Shipyard Market Ecosystem

  • Prominent Companies

  • Private and Small Enterprises

  • End-users

  • Trade Data Statistics

Technology Trends in Digital Shipyard Market

  • Digital Twin

  • Internet of Things (Iot)

Case Study Analysis

  • Kd Marine Design Implements Ar and Vr Innovations to Streamline Ship Design

  • 3D Design in Japanese Shipbuilding

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

  • Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Digital Shipyard Product and Solution Manufacturers

Industry Trends

Technological Advancements in Shipyards

  • Augmented Reality

  • Blockchain

  • Robotics

Emerging Trends in Shipbuilding

  • 3D Printing

  • Big Data

  • Predictive Maintenance

Use Cases

  • Damen Shipyard in Collaboration with Ramlab to Manufacture First 3D-Printed Propeller

  • Dematec to Develop Digital Platform Capability for Bae Systems Shipyard in Australia

  • Pemamek Designed Modular Platform Solution to Facilitate Processes with Prostep Ag

Innovation and Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Accenture

  • Altair Engineering, Inc.

  • Aras

  • Aveva Group plc

  • Bae Systems

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Cadmatic

  • Damen Shipyards Group

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Hexagon

  • Ibaset

  • Ifs Ab

  • Inmarsat

  • Inrotech

  • Kranendonk Smart Robotics

  • Kreyon Systems

  • Kuka Ag

  • Navantia

  • Pemamek Ltd.

  • Prostep Ag

  • Sap

  • Siemens

  • Ssi

  • Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

  • Wartsila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icirwn

