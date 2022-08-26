Global Digital Shipyard Market Report 2022-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in Digital Twin & Augmented Reality in the Shipbuilding Industry
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Commercial, Military), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), Process, Technology, End Use (Implementation, Upgrades & Services), Digitalization Level and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1%
The digital shipyard vision involves the establishment of smart infrastructure designed to create a smart product and a delivery model that provides ongoing operational support and support services to customers.
Product lifecycle management (PLM), digital twins, and 3D modeling functionalities in shipbuilding enable 360 degrees of integration of the product (production and design processes), enabling the complete and continuous inspection of the product and parts from the design phase through to when the product is decommissioned.
Many players are currently investing in advancements in manufacturing processes to cater to the demand for high-quality systems. Increasing investments in R&D to develop lightweight components are also leading to technological advancements. A rise in demand for increased efficiency and improved resiliency are expected to fuel the market for Digital Shipyard, leading to new revenue opportunities for players in the market.
Commercial Shipyard segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period
By Shipyard Type, the commercial shipyard segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. Commercial shipyards have started to vertically integrate, undertaking tasks needed to build ships from new materials. These shipyards accommodate large passenger ships, large cargo ships, cruises, ferries, workboats, etc.
The demand for commercial shipyards has increased in the global marketplace due to its driving factors such as the high volume of business that depends on simple forming & welding processes, comparatively lesser engineering support, and simpler acquisition process.
Large shipyards to witness large market share in 2022
Based on Capacity, the Large shipyard are witnessing largest market share in 2022. Large shipyards are comparatively specialized in high-value-added niche markets and corresponding production processes. With the help of various solutions, these shipyards optimize their business model by outsourcing or sharing certain tasks or complete business processes, which increases the market availability for various small and medium-sized shipyards, software & solution providers, and system integrators, etc.
Competitive landscape
Major players operating in the digital shipyard market include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Accenture (Ireland), SAP (Germany), BAE Systems (UK)among others. These key players offer digital shipyard solutions and services to different key stakeholders.
Premium Insights
Increasing Need for Advanced Manufacturing Solutions in Shipbuilding Expected to Drive Market from 2022 to 2030
Implementation Segment to Lead Market from 2022 to 2030
Large Shipyard Segment Projected to Have Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Digital Shipyard Market in UK Projected to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Solutions
Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems
New Manufacturing Technologies in Shipbuilding
Restraints
Increased Vulnerability to Cyber Threats
Opportunities
Digital Twin in Shipbuilding Industry
Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding
Challenges
High Acquisition Costs of Digital Shipyard Software Solutions
Operational Data
Pricing Analysis
Value Chain
Digital Shipyard Market Ecosystem
Prominent Companies
Private and Small Enterprises
End-users
Trade Data Statistics
Technology Trends in Digital Shipyard Market
Digital Twin
Internet of Things (Iot)
Case Study Analysis
Kd Marine Design Implements Ar and Vr Innovations to Streamline Ship Design
3D Design in Japanese Shipbuilding
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Digital Shipyard Product and Solution Manufacturers
Industry Trends
Technological Advancements in Shipyards
Augmented Reality
Blockchain
Robotics
Emerging Trends in Shipbuilding
3D Printing
Big Data
Predictive Maintenance
Use Cases
Damen Shipyard in Collaboration with Ramlab to Manufacture First 3D-Printed Propeller
Dematec to Develop Digital Platform Capability for Bae Systems Shipyard in Australia
Pemamek Designed Modular Platform Solution to Facilitate Processes with Prostep Ag
Innovation and Patent Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icirwn
