Global Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications Market Report 2020-2024

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Shipments of connected digital signs to reach 32.8 million units in 2024

Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications is the foremost source of information about the adoption of wireless M2M and IoT solutions in the digital signage industry. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

According to this research report, global shipments of connected digital signage displays grew by 16.7 percent to 17.2 million units in 2019. Market growth is driven by greater demand for digital signage solutions in all market verticals, technological advancements, and a continued decline in prices. Shipments to the EU28+2 countries totalled an estimated 3.9 million units, whereas shipments to North America reached 4.8 million units. The Rest of the World market accounted for the remaining 8.5 million units.

The analyst forecasts that global shipments of connected digital signs will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 percent in the next five years to reach 32.8 million units by 2024. As a result, the number of connected digital signage displays in active use worldwide will grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent from an estimated 63.8 million units in 2019 to 129.4 million units in 2024. The digital signage industry is highly fragmented with a large number of companies active in the marketplace. As for other fragmented markets, consolidation is increasingly taking place among the industry vendors as the market matures.

"The digital signage space has seen a large number of M&As over the past years involving various companies active in this industry", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst. He adds that one of the most significant deals on the digital signage market is STRATACACHE's acquisition of Scala in 2016. The deal cemented STRATACACHE's position as a key player with a broad global footprint and total revenues which are now approaching the billion-dollar range.

STRATACACHE has over the years performed numerous acquisitions in the digital signage space and related fields, including Premier Retail Networks (PRN), Vertigo Digital Displays, Real Digital Media, LIFT Network, Walkbase, iDKLIC, X2O Media, Sys-Teams and POPSCREENS (now called Scala China). "One of the most eye-catching deals in 2020 so far is further the agreement between NEC and Sharp to create a joint venture by combining NEC Display Solutions with Sharp", continued Mr. Andersson.

Under the terms of the transaction, NEC will transfer majority ownership of NEC Display Solutions to Sharp. "While the consolidation trend contributes to limiting the number of participants in the marketplace, there is also a steady inflow of new players including start-ups eyeing the digital signage industry", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Digital signage is today used in numerous market verticals such as retail, healthcare, transportation, office and enterprise, education, foodservice, and outdoor signage. At the end of 2019, there were approximately 63.8 million connected digital screens in use worldwide. The analyst forecasts that this number will grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent to reach 129.4 million units by 2024. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products, and markets.

Digital Signage M2M and IoT Applications is the third consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the global digital signage market. This strategic research report provides you with 60 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

This report answers the following questions:

  • How many connected digital signs are there worldwide?

  • What is the potential market size for digital signage solutions?

  • Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

  • Which are the leading digital signage display, CMS, and media player vendors?

  • How is the competitive landscape evolving?

  • How are technological advancements affecting the industry?

Highlights from the third edition of the report:

  • Detailed analysis of the digital signage industry.

  • Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

  • Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the digital signage markets.

  • Reviews of vendor strategies and competitive dynamics.

  • Perspectives on the impact of new technological advancements.

  • Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Introduction
1.1 Overview of the digital signage industry
1.2 The digital signage value chain
1.2.1 Display screen vendors
1.2.2 Media player vendors
1.2.3 Content management system providers
1.2.4 Installers, system integrators and network operators
1.3 Application areas
1.3.1 Retail
1.3.2 Office and enterprise
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Education
1.3.6 Foodservice
1.3.7 Outdoor signage

2 Evolution of the digital signage industry
2.1 Advancements in technology
2.1.1 From non-connected to connected digital signs
2.1.2 Media player form factors
2.1.3 Display technologies

3 Vendor profiles
3.1 Media player vendors
3.1.1 Advantech
3.1.2AOPEN
3.1.3 Arrow Electronics
3.1.4 BrightSign
3.1.5IAdea
3.1.6 IBASE
3.1.7 Rikomagic
3.1.8 Shuttle
3.2 Display screen vendors
3.2.1 DynaScan Technology
3.2.2 Elo Touch Solutions
3.2.3 Leyard and Planar
3.2.4 LG Electronics
3.2.5 NEC Display Solutions
3.2.6 Panasonic
3.2.7 Samsung Electronics
3.2.8 Sharp
3.3 Content management system providers
3.3.1 Broadsign
3.3.2 Cineplex Digital Media
3.3.3 Four Winds Interactive
3.3.4 Grassfish
3.3.5 Industry Weapon
3.3.6 Rise Vision
3.3.7 RMG
3.3.8 Scala (STRATACACHE)
3.3.9 Signagelive
3.3.10 STRATACACHE
3.3.11 Wondersign

4 Forecasts and conclusions
4.1 Market trends and drivers
4.1.1 Modularisation of the value chain continues
4.1.2 The digital signage market expands
4.1.3 Industry consolidation reduces market fragmentation
4.1.4 Technological advancements drive market development
4.1.5 Digital signage has become a central platform for digital marketing
4.2 Market forecasts
4.2.1 Digital signage displays
4.2.2 Media players
4.2.3 Connectivity in digital signage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s5han

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-signage-m2m-and-iot-applications-market-report-2020-2024-301260563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

