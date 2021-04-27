U.S. markets closed

Global Digital Signage Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global digital signage market reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020.

Digital signage refers to a centralized content distribution platform used to playback information on multiple display screens. It shows advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through content management software (CMS) and a back-end operating computer connected to a media player.

It utilizes devices, such as projectors, LCD, LED and plasma displays, to project or show the information, including live weather forecasts, news, television programs, menus, flight schedules, calendars and advertisements. Digital signages are commonly used in various sectors such as retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, transport, etc. They enable the organizations to engage with a broader audience and create a centralized network for digital communications to enhance the uniformity and effectiveness of the marketing activities.

Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of electronic large-screen displays in various industrial sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education and transport, is stimulating the market growth.

For instance, in the banking sector, digital signages are used in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, modern product variants are equipped with gaze trackers and heat path trackers that locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby enabling organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights. Other factors, including improvements in the LCD/LED technologies, along with increasing expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital signage market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

  • BARCO

  • Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

  • LG Electronics

  • Panasonic

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Shanghai Goodview Electronics

  • Sharp (Foxconn Group)

  • Sony

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Video Walls

  • Video Screen

  • Transparent LED Screen

  • Digital Poster

  • Kiosks

  • Others

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Breakup by Technology:

  • LCD/LED

  • Projection

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Retail

  • Hospitality

  • Entertainment

  • Stadiums and Playgrounds

  • Corporate

  • Banking

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Transport

  • Others

Breakup by Location:

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

  • Below 32 Inches

  • 32 to 52 Inches

  • More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global digital signage market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital signage market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global digital signage market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mq359

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-signage-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-2015-2020--2021-2026-301278154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

