SAN FRANCISCO , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: April 2022

Executive Pool: 8937

Companies: 294 - Players covered include Adobe Inc.; Ascertia Ltd.; DocuSign, Inc.; Dropbox, Inc.; Entrust Datacard Corp.; Gemalto; GlobalSign, Inc.; Identrust, Inc.; Kofax, Inc.; MultiCert SA; OneSpan, Inc.; RPost; Secured Signing Limited; SIGNiX, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India). and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services): Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); End-Use (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31% CAGR, while growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR. The pandemic has played a critical role in driving unprecedented digital transformation, prompting more and more companies to digitize their customer interactions. The impact of the pandemic is evident in the continuing disruptions in business processes and supply chains along with remote work. The use of digital technologies such as e-signatures, enhanced authentication, and smart digital forms to facilitate digital government and business has been central to this shift. As a result, enterprises and start-ups are eager to replace ineffective agreement processes with fully automated digital processes now that the era of SaaS, blockchain, big data, and data analytics have begun while another (paper) era has ended. However, even though pandemic-related lockdowns in many parts of the world necessitated the rapid use of digital signatures, their widespread adoption is raising concerns regarding the validity and legality of electronic signatures. Digital signatures have undergone a major shift during the pandemic and many trends are likely to shape the future of this important authentication mechanism.

The pandemic has been a catalyst in terms of the acceptance of electronic signatures. As digital transformation gained momentum in several formerly analog processes and handwritten signatures became increasingly unworkable, interest in electronic signatures rose significantly. The pandemic accelerated the modernization of the E-SIGN Modernization Act, the law regarding digital signatures in the US which will streamline the process of consumers receiving their documents electronically. Also, in March 2020, the British government at the onset of pandemic-related lockdown announced support for the Electronic Execution of Documents report by the Law Commission, which endorsed the use of electronic signatures for executing documents to authenticate and satisfy execution formalities. During pre-pandemic times, virtual signatures followed the well-established Mercury signing protocols that came into effect after the Mercury Tax Group court case in 2008. However, they relied heavily on signatories e-mailing, wet ink signing, and printing documents, following which the signed pages were rescanned to be returned. With lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, access to printing and scanning technology dwindled in many homes. Consequently, the adoption of reliable third-party eSigning platforms rose exponentially in order to digitize and validate the whole signing process.

Many of the businesses in the recent times were compelled to digitalize their conventional analog process for supporting remote workforce. This shifted the focus on e-signature platforms and these platforms evolved to become a key part of the automated document management systems. B2B as well as B2C companies consist of e-signature abilities in different automated document processes, ranging from onboarding or hiring an contractor or employee to entering into a partnership deal or closing a sale deal. In a similar way, several people can sign the documents during a meeting. Digitalization has changed the speed with which the business is operating as they are now equipped to close the deals in a faster and more convenient way. With the integration of Adobe sign into the Microsoft Teams, individual now has the ability to share any document in the Teams meeting, talk over it, answer the queries and ask the meeting participants to sign the document within that specific video conference.

Digital signatures have emerged as the new normal and going back to handwritten ink signatures seems highly unlikely since electronic signatures work to everybody's advantage. Be it increased efficiency in workflows or swifter deal progression, digital signatures offer a host of advantages for enterprises as well as their clients. However, widespread adoption is likely to pave the way for stricter regulations. After experiencing a world in which all processes took on a digital avatar, even if for a short period, it is only natural for stricter legislation and protocol to follow. The pandemic has drawn attention to the need for greater awareness regarding the legal recognition of electronic signatures. Unfortunately, some digital signing processes like a transfer deed are yet to be pandemic-proof as they still need a physically present witness during the signing – a condition that was particularly challenging during the COVID-19 lockdowns. However, some progress has been made in this direction. In 2020, Britain introduced legislation on codicils and wills to tackle challenges posed by the lockdown, allowing people to use video-conferencing technology so that witnesses could be present electronically at the time of wills being made. However, it is critical that enterprises choose the right platform for digital signing technology given the widening scope and use of electronic signatures. Even in the pre-pandemic era, digital signatures offered a significant opportunity to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. The pandemic's fallout has only raised consumer expectations in terms of the convenience and ease of electronic signing. To meet these high expectations, enterprises will need to take their game to the next level. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-signature-market-to-reach-15-5-billion-by-2026--301557125.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.