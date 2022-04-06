U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.75
    -22.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,410.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.50
    -110.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.60
    -9.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.57
    +1.61 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    +3.79 (+20.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8540
    +0.2640 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,324.10
    -1,329.36 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.89
    -39.76 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.77
    -41.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Digital Supply Chain Market Report, 2021-2022 & 2030: Opportunities in the Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0 & Ongoing Trend of Digital Transformation

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Supply Chain Market by Component, Organization Size and Industry Vertical and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital supply chain is an application of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), end to end digital connectivity, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence to every aspect of the end to end supply chain.

Industry 4.0 has primarily created a disruption and fueled need for the companies to rethink the way they design their supply chain. The digital supply chain has evolved to offer several benefits such as improved efficiency and data accuracy, elimination of supply chain glitches, and improved financial management.

In addition, process management, supply & demand planning, material flow, resource planning, cash flow, inventory levels, and strategy all are being managed efficiently in a digital world with real time with the help of digital supply chain.

Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; surge in need for cloud-based supply chain management solutions; and increased use of industrial-grade digital technology are the major factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

However, security concerns associated with digital supply chain may hamper growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. Conversely, proliferation of supply chain 4.0 and ongoing trend of digital transformation is opportunistic for growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the market are Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution

  • Rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions

  • Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology

Restraint

  • Security concerns associated with digital supply chain

Opportunities

  • Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0

  • Ongoing trend of digital transformation

COVID-19 Impact

  • Impact on market size

  • Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

  • Economic impact

  • Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

  • Opportunity window

Key Players

  • Cloudera, Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infor

  • MicroStrategy Incorporated

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Software AG

  • Tableau Software

  • TIBCO Software Inc

Scope of the Report

By Component

  • Solution

  • Service

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small-& Medium-sized Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

  • Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

  • Manufacturing

  • Food & Beverages

  • transportation & Logistics

  • Automotive

  • Other

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tt7m9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineGasoline prices rise and fall wi

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPuti

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed earlier losses as traders assessed the talk of fresh sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineWest Texas Intermediate edged above $10

  • Qualcomm bets big on in-house self-driving tech with Arriver deal

    U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is staking more of its future on automotive technologies as it wraps up a deal to buy Arriver, a company that specializes in self-driving software.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.