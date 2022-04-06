Global Digital Supply Chain Market Report, 2021-2022 & 2030: Opportunities in the Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0 & Ongoing Trend of Digital Transformation
Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Supply Chain Market by Component, Organization Size and Industry Vertical and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital supply chain is an application of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), end to end digital connectivity, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence to every aspect of the end to end supply chain.
Industry 4.0 has primarily created a disruption and fueled need for the companies to rethink the way they design their supply chain. The digital supply chain has evolved to offer several benefits such as improved efficiency and data accuracy, elimination of supply chain glitches, and improved financial management.
In addition, process management, supply & demand planning, material flow, resource planning, cash flow, inventory levels, and strategy all are being managed efficiently in a digital world with real time with the help of digital supply chain.
Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; surge in need for cloud-based supply chain management solutions; and increased use of industrial-grade digital technology are the major factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
However, security concerns associated with digital supply chain may hamper growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. Conversely, proliferation of supply chain 4.0 and ongoing trend of digital transformation is opportunistic for growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution
Rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions
Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology
Restraint
Security concerns associated with digital supply chain
Opportunities
Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0
Ongoing trend of digital transformation
COVID-19 Impact
Impact on market size
Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
Economic impact
Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
Opportunity window
Key Players
Cloudera, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Infor
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Software AG
Tableau Software
TIBCO Software Inc
Scope of the Report
By Component
Solution
Service
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small-& Medium-sized Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
Retail & Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tt7m9
