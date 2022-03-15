U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Global Digital Textile Printing Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026 - High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Digital Textile Printing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period.

The increasing replacement of flat screen printing machines with digital technology is driven by the latter`s similar production speeds as well as coloration costs. Growth is also driven by digital printing technology`s ability to address technical limitations that are encountered in conventional printing applications, and its use in small-volume productions involving varied designs, which proves to be inefficient in the case of traditional printing.

Roll to Roll, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DTG segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $396.9 Million by 2026

The Digital Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$396.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 11% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

The market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand pertaining to sustainable printing; faster adaptability and reduced time span of fashion designs; advertising and garment industries witnessing an increased demand in regards to digital textile printing; population growth; increasing purchasing capacity decreased per unit printing cost along with digital printers; as well as new technologies being developed in the textile industry.

Other factors expected to further fuel the growth of the digital textile printing market include increased per capita disposable income within developing countries, increase in commercial branding and advertisements, short run lengths, launch of new designs, as well as rapidly changing fashion trends in regards to new printed garments. Additionally, textile printing is increasingly used in automotive interior decoration and vehicle wrapping, thereby boosting market growth within the automotive sector.

Also, technological innovations that include 3D printing and hotmelt printing pertaining to textile application are likely to provide new market growth opportunities in the near future. Textile printing companies face tremendous pressure in regards to time to market, faster sampling, efficiency, increasing the print speeds, design, and flexibility. Digital textile printing used for printing on fabric is likely to enable companies in achieving the goals.

Digitally-printed textiles currently accounts for a very small portion of the overall printed textile market. However, easy financing availability, low cost, increased productivity, and reducing ink costs are anticipated to boost the growth in the digital printing market. For past several decades, digital printing for the graphics, industrial, decor, and fashion industries, have been largely restricted to short-run printing and sampling.

However, recent advancements in inkjet technology has led these industries to address the growing demand for innovative designs and environmentally-responsible output, as well as the requirement for improving supply chain operations. In addition, in recent years, there have been significant developments in digital printing technology that have led to improvements in productivity.

Moreover, there has been a rapid growth in the use of sublimation and continuous innovation in pigment and dispersion inks, which would aid PSPs in meeting the escalating demand.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Digital Textile Printing: A Prelude

  • Versatile Benefits of Digital Textile Printing Over Conventional Printing Methods Boosts Market Prospects

  • Advantages of Digital Textile Printing in a Nut Shell

  • Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

  • Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing

  • Outlook

  • Rise in Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive Growth

  • Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

  • Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

  • Roll To Roll Printing Accounts for Major Share

  • Analysis by Ink Type

  • Factors Hampering Growth

  • M&A Activity Paves Way for Improved Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

  • Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

  • Colorjet Group

  • DuPont

  • Durst Phototechnik AG

  • DyStar Group

  • Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

  • Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

  • Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group

  • Konica Minolta, Inc.

  • Kornit Digital Ltd.

  • Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

  • Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

  • Sensient Colors UK Ltd.

  • SPGPrints B.V.

  • Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • 3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

  • Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

  • Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

  • Select Recent Product Developments

  • High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

  • Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

  • Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market: Opportunities Galore

  • Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

  • Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities

  • Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

  • Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

  • Through-Print Textile Printing: A Challenge for Digital Printers

  • Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

  • Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

  • Millenials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

  • eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

  • Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories and Increasing Middle Class Affluence: A Strong Growth Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67wa7h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-textile-printing-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-2-7-billion-by-2026---high-speed-systems-transform-digital-printing-market-301503055.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

