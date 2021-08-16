U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.29
    -21.71 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.17
    -103.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.29
    -166.61 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.01
    -20.10 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    -1.66 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2400
    -0.0570 (-4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1990
    -0.3710 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,186.37
    +146.41 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.77
    -22.81 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.80
    -81.91 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Markets, 2021-2026: Growing Cross-Industry Collaborations Between Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups and Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13,123.1 million by 2026 from USD 3,354.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4%

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics.

However, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Prominent players in the digital therapeutics market include

  • 2Morrow, Inc.

  • Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

  • Ayogo Health

  • Behavr Inc.

  • Better Therapeutics

  • Canary Health

  • Click Therapeutics

  • Cognifit

  • Cognoa, Inc.

  • Doktor.Se

  • Ginger

  • Happify

  • Hinge Health

  • Kaia Health

  • Livongo Health

  • Mango Health, Inc.

  • Mindable Health

  • Mindstrong Health

  • Noom, Inc.

  • Omada Health

  • Pear Therapeutics

  • Propeller Health

  • Virta Health

  • Welldoc

  • Wellthy Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Technological Advancements are Driving the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics
4.2 B2B Sales Dominate the Digital Therapeutics Market
4.3 North America is the Fastest-Growing Market for Digital Therapeutics

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Preventable Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare
5.2.1.3 Need to Control Healthcare Costs
5.2.1.4 Significant Increase in Venture Capital Investments
5.2.1.5 Benefits of Digital Therapeutics
5.2.1.5.1 Ability to Induce Behavioral Change
5.2.1.5.2 Improved Drug Adherence
5.2.1.5.3 Patient Convenience and User-Friendliness
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Patient Data Privacy Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Large Undiagnosed and Untreated Population
5.2.3.3 Unexplored Therapeutic Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unstable Payment Models
5.2.4.2 Reluctance Among Patients to Adopt Digital Therapeutics
5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness and Access to Digital Therapeutics Programs in Developing Countries
5.2.4.4 Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Pipeline Products
5.7 Technology Trends
5.8 Case Studies
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Therapeutics Market

6 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Treatment/Care-Related Applications
6.2.1 Diabetes
6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market Growth
6.2.2 Central Nervous System Disorders
6.2.2.1 Mental Health Disorders
6.2.2.1.1 Potential Benefits of Digital Therapeutics in Mental Health Disorder Management Have Driven the Development of These Solutions
6.2.2.2 Other Cns Disorders
6.2.3 Smoking Cessation
6.2.3.1 Focus on Providing Clinically Validated, Effective Mobile Applications to Help Quit Smoking to Aid Market Growth
6.2.4 Chronic Respiratory Diseases
6.2.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Copd and Asthma to Drive Market Growth
6.2.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders
6.2.5.1 Dearth of Physiotherapists to Support Market Growth
6.2.6 Cardiovascular Disease
6.2.6.1 High Burden of CVD Across the Globe is the Major Factor Driving the Demand for Digital Therapeutics Solutions
6.2.7 Medication Adherence
6.2.7.1 Growing Number of Medication Non-Adherence Cases to Propel Market Growth
6.2.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders
6.2.8.1 High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Has Attracted Many Startups in the Space of Digital Health
6.2.9 Rehabilitation & Patient Care
6.2.9.1 Benefits of Digital Therapeutics Have Induced Startups to Develop Platforms for Patient Care
6.2.10 Substance Use Disorders & Addiction Management
6.2.10.1 Potential to Improve the Efficiency of Behavioral Interventions to Drive Market Growth
6.2.11 Other Treatment/Care-Related Applications
6.3 Preventive Applications
6.3.1 Prediabetes
6.3.1.1 Influx of Startups to Provide Effective Prevention Against Prediabetes Will Support Market Growth
6.3.2 Obesity
6.3.2.1 Availability of Cost-Effective Solutions for Obesity Management to Propel Market Growth
6.3.3 Nutrition
6.3.3.1 Importance of Nutrition in Preventing a Wide Range of Ailments Has Driven the Demand for Digital Therapeutic Solutions
6.3.4 Lifestyle Management
6.3.4.1 Ability of Digital Therapeutics Solutions to Induce Positive Behavioral Changes Has Contributed to the Rising Demand
6.3.5 Other Preventive Applications

7 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 B2B
7.2.1 Payers
7.2.1.1 Payers Held the Largest Market Share
7.2.2 Employers
7.2.2.1 Importance of Employee Health Management Has Increased the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics Among Employers
7.2.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
7.2.3.1 Growing Cross-Industry Collaborations Between Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups and Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth
7.2.4 Providers
7.2.4.1 Potential for Better Patient Management and Cost-Reductions are Driving the Demand for Digital Therapeutics Among Providers
7.2.5 Other Buyers
7.3 B2C
7.3.1 Caregivers
7.3.1.1 Ease of Managing Health Conditions Has Driven the Demand for Solutions Among Caregivers
7.3.2 Patients
7.3.2.1 Awareness About Preventive Health Among Patients to Support the Growth of this Segment

8 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.1.1 Major Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups are Based Out of the Us, Which Has Greatly Supported Access to Solutions
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Digital Therapeutics to Drive Market Growth in Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Digital Therapeutics Market in Europe due to Increasing Government Initiatives
8.3.2 UK
8.3.2.1 Well-Established Healthcare System and Government Support Will Propel the Growth of the Market
8.3.3 France
8.3.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Favorable Health Insurance System to Support Market Growth in France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.4.1 Initiatives by Emerging Digital Therapeutics Startups are Supporting Market Growth
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.5.1 Need for Alternative and Effective Treatment to Drive the Market Growth in the Coming Years
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Incidence and Collaborations Between Stakeholders are Indicators of Market Growth in Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.2.1 The Growing Geriatric Population and Incidence of Chronic Conditions Will Drive Demand for Digital Therapeutics in China
8.4.3 India
8.4.3.1 Rising Chronic Disease Incidence and the Need for Better Disease Management Drive Market Growth
8.4.4 Rest of APAC
8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021
9.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
9.4 Competitive Scenario

10 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tslg0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-therapeutics-dtx-markets-2021-2026-growing-cross-industry-collaborations-between-digital-therapeutics-start-ups-and-pharmaceutical-companies-to-drive-market-growth-301355768.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. The Company acquired the antibody-drug conjugate in the buyout of Viventia back in 2016. Sesen described the reason for the CRL as a combination of manufacturing issues and requests for more data and statistical analyses. The news comes unexpected as in July, Sesen completed a Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA concluding that no confirmatory trial is necessary. Vicineum uses a recom

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • As Covid Cases Spread, Vaccines Won’t Be Enough

    Analysts at Jefferies say that a substantial commercial opportunity remains for the company that develops a good Covid-19 therapeutic.

  • NYC Requires Shots to Visit Museums; J&J Mandate: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hopes that the world will ever to reach herd immunity against Covid-19 are fading as coronavirus variants raise the bar to near-impossible levels.New York City’s museums and cultural institutions will require visitors and staff to be vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.Anthony Fauci said the U.S. will be “absolutely prepared” to quickly distribute a third vaccine shot to a wider population if needed, though President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser gave no timeline. Joh

  • NOVN: Hard to Top Novan’s Big June: Study Readouts, Capital Raise & Russell Inclusion

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 12, 2021, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported second quarter financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 10-Q . A conference call and webcast with supporting presentation was also held to update investors on financial and operational results. The period included

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • Teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000

    The 16-year-old teenager who suffered a heart attack six days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a one-time financial assistance of $225,000.

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • Western wildfires causing health risks across the U.S.

    This summer's wildfires are sending clouds of pollutants across the United States. Dr. Reza Ronaghi, an interventional pulmonologist at UCLA Health, joins CBSN to discuss the potential health impacts for people from coast to coast.

  • $2.9m crowdfunded for Devdan, toddler with rare genetic condition

    A couple's desperate attempt to save their 22-month-old son's life by appealing to the public for funds has been successful with the family now able to pay for a one-time-only gene therapy treatment worth $2.868 million.

  • Fauci dismisses study claiming Moderna more effective than Pfizer against Delta variant

    Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine study needs to be ‘fully peer reviewed’

  • You have a purpose, you just need to find it—and it’s one of the most important things for your retirement

    Like author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer used to say, “If you are what you do, then when you don’t, you aren’t.” Finally, be intentional about the people you surround yourself with in this next chapter.

  • Column: We can't blame the unmasked and unvaccinated for being irresponsible? Really?

    Those of us who have followed the guidance are understandably angry at those who are too selfish, lazy or deluded to wear masks or get immunized.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

    There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.Though breakt

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • Seniors Could Get a 6.2% Social Security Raise in 2022

    If current estimates are correct, Social Security beneficiaries may get their highest boost in decades.

  • US could see 200,000 Covid cases a day again: ‘Unvaccinated are sitting ducks’

    Director of National Institutes of Health pleads with Americans to get their shots as Delta variant ravages the country Dr Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington in May. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/EPA The US could soon see Covid-19 cases return to 200,000 a day, a level not seen since among the pandemic’s worst days in January and February, the director of the National Institutes of Health warned on Sunday.

  • A new documentary about Nikki Grahame's fight with anorexia is coming soon

    The programme will feature friends and family celebrating her life