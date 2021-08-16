Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Markets, 2021-2026: Growing Cross-Industry Collaborations Between Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups and Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13,123.1 million by 2026 from USD 3,354.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4%

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics.

However, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Prominent players in the digital therapeutics market include

2Morrow, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Ayogo Health

Behavr Inc.

Better Therapeutics

Canary Health

Click Therapeutics

Cognifit

Cognoa, Inc.

Doktor.Se

Ginger

Happify

Hinge Health

Kaia Health

Livongo Health

Mango Health, Inc.

Mindable Health

Mindstrong Health

Noom, Inc.

Omada Health

Pear Therapeutics

Propeller Health

Virta Health

Welldoc

Wellthy Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Technological Advancements are Driving the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

4.2 B2B Sales Dominate the Digital Therapeutics Market

4.3 North America is the Fastest-Growing Market for Digital Therapeutics

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Preventable Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare

5.2.1.3 Need to Control Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.4 Significant Increase in Venture Capital Investments

5.2.1.5 Benefits of Digital Therapeutics

5.2.1.5.1 Ability to Induce Behavioral Change

5.2.1.5.2 Improved Drug Adherence

5.2.1.5.3 Patient Convenience and User-Friendliness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Patient Data Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Large Undiagnosed and Untreated Population

5.2.3.3 Unexplored Therapeutic Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unstable Payment Models

5.2.4.2 Reluctance Among Patients to Adopt Digital Therapeutics

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness and Access to Digital Therapeutics Programs in Developing Countries

5.2.4.4 Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pipeline Products

5.7 Technology Trends

5.8 Case Studies

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Therapeutics Market

Story continues

6 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Treatment/Care-Related Applications

6.2.1 Diabetes

6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Central Nervous System Disorders

6.2.2.1 Mental Health Disorders

6.2.2.1.1 Potential Benefits of Digital Therapeutics in Mental Health Disorder Management Have Driven the Development of These Solutions

6.2.2.2 Other Cns Disorders

6.2.3 Smoking Cessation

6.2.3.1 Focus on Providing Clinically Validated, Effective Mobile Applications to Help Quit Smoking to Aid Market Growth

6.2.4 Chronic Respiratory Diseases

6.2.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Copd and Asthma to Drive Market Growth

6.2.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders

6.2.5.1 Dearth of Physiotherapists to Support Market Growth

6.2.6 Cardiovascular Disease

6.2.6.1 High Burden of CVD Across the Globe is the Major Factor Driving the Demand for Digital Therapeutics Solutions

6.2.7 Medication Adherence

6.2.7.1 Growing Number of Medication Non-Adherence Cases to Propel Market Growth

6.2.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.2.8.1 High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Has Attracted Many Startups in the Space of Digital Health

6.2.9 Rehabilitation & Patient Care

6.2.9.1 Benefits of Digital Therapeutics Have Induced Startups to Develop Platforms for Patient Care

6.2.10 Substance Use Disorders & Addiction Management

6.2.10.1 Potential to Improve the Efficiency of Behavioral Interventions to Drive Market Growth

6.2.11 Other Treatment/Care-Related Applications

6.3 Preventive Applications

6.3.1 Prediabetes

6.3.1.1 Influx of Startups to Provide Effective Prevention Against Prediabetes Will Support Market Growth

6.3.2 Obesity

6.3.2.1 Availability of Cost-Effective Solutions for Obesity Management to Propel Market Growth

6.3.3 Nutrition

6.3.3.1 Importance of Nutrition in Preventing a Wide Range of Ailments Has Driven the Demand for Digital Therapeutic Solutions

6.3.4 Lifestyle Management

6.3.4.1 Ability of Digital Therapeutics Solutions to Induce Positive Behavioral Changes Has Contributed to the Rising Demand

6.3.5 Other Preventive Applications

7 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 B2B

7.2.1 Payers

7.2.1.1 Payers Held the Largest Market Share

7.2.2 Employers

7.2.2.1 Importance of Employee Health Management Has Increased the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics Among Employers

7.2.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.2.3.1 Growing Cross-Industry Collaborations Between Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups and Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth

7.2.4 Providers

7.2.4.1 Potential for Better Patient Management and Cost-Reductions are Driving the Demand for Digital Therapeutics Among Providers

7.2.5 Other Buyers

7.3 B2C

7.3.1 Caregivers

7.3.1.1 Ease of Managing Health Conditions Has Driven the Demand for Solutions Among Caregivers

7.3.2 Patients

7.3.2.1 Awareness About Preventive Health Among Patients to Support the Growth of this Segment

8 Digital Therapeutics Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Major Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups are Based Out of the Us, Which Has Greatly Supported Access to Solutions

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Digital Therapeutics to Drive Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Digital Therapeutics Market in Europe due to Increasing Government Initiatives

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Well-Established Healthcare System and Government Support Will Propel the Growth of the Market

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Favorable Health Insurance System to Support Market Growth in France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.4.1 Initiatives by Emerging Digital Therapeutics Startups are Supporting Market Growth

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 Need for Alternative and Effective Treatment to Drive the Market Growth in the Coming Years

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Incidence and Collaborations Between Stakeholders are Indicators of Market Growth in Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 The Growing Geriatric Population and Incidence of Chronic Conditions Will Drive Demand for Digital Therapeutics in China

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Rising Chronic Disease Incidence and the Need for Better Disease Management Drive Market Growth

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021

9.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.4 Competitive Scenario

10 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tslg0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-therapeutics-dtx-markets-2021-2026-growing-cross-industry-collaborations-between-digital-therapeutics-start-ups-and-pharmaceutical-companies-to-drive-market-growth-301355768.html

SOURCE Research and Markets