The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027 from USD 4.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.6%

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027 from USD 4.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. The adoption of digital therapeutics is growing at a fast pace owing to factors such as rise in number of patients with chronic diseases and growing investments in digital therapeutics. However, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and uneven payment models are challenging the growth of this market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04027699/?utm_source=PRN



Treatment/care-related applications segment hold the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2021
On the basis of application, the digital therapeutics market is divided into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising investments in digital therapeutics to promote the development of cost-effective and scalable treatment platforms for these conditions.

Diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is further dividedinto diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications.In 2021, diabetes commanded the largest share of the digital therapeutics market for treatment/care-related applications.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, high healthcare costs associated with diabetes, and rising government initiatives to decrease the burden with the help of cost-effective solutions are expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

B2B segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is divided into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). This is attributed to growing inclination of pharma companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products.

North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market
North America, which includes the US and Canada, holds the largest market share for digital therapeutics in 2021. Factors such as the improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements drive market growth in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (20%)
â€¢ By Designation: C-level (75%), D-level (15%), and Others (10%)
â€¢ By Region: North America (70%), Europe (20%), APAC (7%), and the RoW (3%)

The prominent players in this market are Noom, Inc (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Omada Health, Inc. (US), WellDoc, Inc (US), Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (US), CogniFit Inc (US), Ginger (US), Propeller Health (US), 2Morrow, Inc. (US), Canary Health (US), Click Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Akili, Inc. (US), Cognoa, Inc (US), Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Twill Inc. (US), Better Therapeutics, Inc (US), Mindstrong (US), Kaia Health (Germany), BehaVR Inc (US), Ayogo (Canada), Mindable Health GmbH (Germany), Virta Health Corp (US), Hinge Health, Inc. (US), Orexo AB (Sweden) and Freespira (US).

Research Coverage:
This report provides a study of the digital therapeutics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as sales channel, application, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall digital therapeutics market and its subsegments.This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their business, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It will also enable stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04027699/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-digital-therapeutics-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-17-7-billion-by-2027-from-usd-4-5-billion-in-2022--at-a-cagr-of-31-6-301670125.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

