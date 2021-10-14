U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The global waste management industry is transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption with the growing availability and deployment of smart solutions such as smart bins and fleet management, cloud computing, customer interfaces, waste tracking systems, and AI robotic sorting.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
These solutions will significantly improve waste collection, transportation, and recycling efficiency.

In the long term, all companies in the waste recycling and management market will need to implement digital strategies to remain competitive and seize the chance for future growth.Digital technologies and smart solutions dedicated to waste management are well-established in the market.

However, only connected and integrated systems that can convert data to valuable information will transform the waste industry and move it closer to a sustainable and circular economy. Future urban development relies on technology, with significant links between smart solutions and sustainable approaches, leading to enormous demand for digitization and technology-based waste recycling and management.










