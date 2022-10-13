U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Global Digital Twins in Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Next generation Digital Twins Enabling Transformational Growth in Industrial Manufacturing

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Manufacturing" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The aim of this study is to represent the transformational potential of digital twins and their impact on companies' growth.

It analyzes the growth prospects of digital twins in industrial applications, explores the most innovative use cases, and details how technological enablers are shaping the market.

Digital twins (DTs) are not a novelty. Different industry verticals have been benefiting from DTs for decades. However, technological enablers such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and 5G are expanding the limits of DTs and opening up the concept.

The next generation of plants and factories are starting to demonstrate success in complementing the physical world with the virtual world. In this regard, DTs act as the bridge connecting these traditionally separate realms.

The report also highlights the main growth opportunities that industry players should consider for positive disruption of traditional business models.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

  • What is a DT?

  • What are the drivers and restraints shaping DTs?

  • What is the estimated market of DTs?

  • What is the adoption level of DTs?

  • Who are the leading DT providers?

  • What are the technological enablers of DTs?

  • What are the innovative application use cases of DTs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Twin (DT) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Questions This Study Will Answer

  • What is a DT?

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Estimated Market for DTs

  • Level of Adoption across Industrial Business Segments

  • Global Leading DT Providers

  • Technological Enablers - DTs

  • Innovative Application Cases

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: M&As, Partnerships, and Collaborations for Industry Convergence

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Sustainability Approach

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Scalable and Modular DTs to Enable Customer-centric Approaches

4 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5hy18

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-twins-in-manufacturing-market-report-2022-next-generation-digital-twins-enabling-transformational-growth-in-industrial-manufacturing-301648362.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

