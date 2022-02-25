Global Digital Twins Market Analysis 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ABB Group, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.
The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.
Report Includes
32 data tables and 60 additional tables
An up-to-date overview of the global market for digital twin technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins
Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry
Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
History and Evolution of Digital Twin
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Product Digital Twins
Process Digital Twins
System Digital Twins
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Product Design and Development
Performance Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance
Supply Chain and Inventory Management
Other Applications
Cross-discipline Collaboration
Improved Customer Experience
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry
Smart Cities
Automotive and Transportation
Healthcare
Agriculture
Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)
Aerospace and Defense
Other Industries
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
Food and Beverage
Construction
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
ABB Group
Ansys, Inc.
Autodesk, Inc.
Aveva Inc.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Bosch Rexroth AG
Dassault Systemes
GE Digital
IBM Corp.
Infosys Ltd.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
PTC Inc.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Sap Se
SAS Institute Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Tibco Software Inc.
