Global Digital Twins Market Analysis 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ABB Group, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes

  • 32 data tables and 60 additional tables

  • An up-to-date overview of the global market for digital twin technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

  • Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins

  • Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry

  • Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Technology Overview

  • History and Evolution of Digital Twin

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Product Digital Twins

  • Process Digital Twins

  • System Digital Twins

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Product Design and Development

  • Performance Monitoring

  • Predictive Maintenance

  • Supply Chain and Inventory Management

  • Other Applications

  • Cross-discipline Collaboration

  • Improved Customer Experience

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

  • Smart Cities

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Other Industries

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Retail

  • Food and Beverage

  • Construction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • ABB Group

  • Ansys, Inc.

  • Autodesk, Inc.

  • Aveva Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Dassault Systemes

  • GE Digital

  • IBM Corp.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • PTC Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Sap Se

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Schneider Electric Se

  • Tibco Software Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eerdbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-twins-market-analysis-2021-2026-featuring-profiles-of-key-players-abb-group-autodesk-bentley-systems-dassault-systemes-ge-digital-rockwell-automation-and-schneider-electric-301490467.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

