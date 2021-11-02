U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,617.22
    +3.55 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,930.63
    +16.79 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    -0.61 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0120 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7860
    -0.2120 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,322.20
    +1,422.13 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,547.03
    +83.52 (+5.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.66
    -39.96 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

The Global Digitizer Market is expected to grow by $ 61.62 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Digitizer Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the digitizer market and it is poised to grow by $ 61. 62 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3. 21% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digitizer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951571/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the digitizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of innovative products leading to product premiumization and increased adoption in end-user industries. In addition, the development of innovative products leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The digitizer market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The digitizer market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Digitizer without screen
• Digitizer with screen

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the increased use of digitizers at trade fairs and competitionsas one of the prime reasons driving the digitizer market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digitizer market covers the following areas:
• Digitizer market sizing
• Digitizer market forecast
• Digitizer market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digitizer market vendors that include Adesso Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Animation Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. Also, the digitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951571/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • Oil and gas price surge turns BP into a 'cash machine'

    Surging oil and gas prices as economies reopen amid the global gas supply crunch have produced booming profits for BP.

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeUtility Consolidated Ediso

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement. Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

  • Oil edges lower as traders await OPEC+ decision

    Oil futures tick lower Tuesday, with traders awaiting a meeting of OPEC+ members later this week amid rising pressure to boost output more than planned.

  • Oil Falls as Pressure Grows Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped toward $83 a barrel as the market focuses on a meeting of oil producers on Thursday and rising clamor for more crude from consumer nations.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsW

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Conocophillips beats profit estimates on crude price rally

    Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The company, which agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Permian basin assets in September, said its production, excluding Libya, rose 41.36% to 1.51 million barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter. It expects current-quarter production to stand between 1.53 million boe per day and to 1.57 million boe per day, excluding Libya as well as impacts from the pending Shell Permian acquisition.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Africa’s Crackdown on Informal Gold Miners Spreads to Mali

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsMali is getting closer to bringing in new rules to better control artisanal gold mining and overtake South Africa as the continent’s second-biggest prod

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

    Walmart (WMT) is holding a national supply chain-hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.