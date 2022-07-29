The Global Dimension Stone Market is expected to grow by $ 1.03 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the dimension stone market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 03 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the dimension stone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the construction sector, a rapid shift toward sustainability, and the growing popularity of home remodeling.

The dimension stone market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The dimension stone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Limestone

• Granite

• Sandstone

• Marble and slate

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of diamond wire cutting as one of the prime reasons driving the dimension stone market growth during the next few years. Also, the proposed imposition of trade tariffs and the rising popularity of terrazzo flooring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dimension stone market covers the following areas:

• Dimension stone market sizing

• Dimension stone market forecast

• Dimension stone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dimension stone market vendors that include Aditya Stonex, Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Artgo Holdings Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., FHL Kiriakidis Group, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Haique, HMG Stones, Levantina and Mineral Associates SA, MGT Stone Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pokarna Ltd., Prem Marbles, Qingdao Haipuya Construction Material Group, Regatta Granites India, RK Marbles, Shubh Marbles and Granite, and Sonnet Stone. Also, the dimension stone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

