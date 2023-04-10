Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Report 2023-2028: Rise in Demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) Content Bolsters Growth
Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct Carrier Billing Market (2023-2028) by Component, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market is estimated to be USD 111.89 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 223.29 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.82%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in Demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) Content
High Smartphone Penetration and Rise in Popularity of Mobile Gaming
Restraints
Complexity in Direct Carrier Billing Ecosystem
Opportunities
Increased Use of Subscription-Based Digital Contents
Emergence of 5G Cloud Gaming Worldwide
Challenges
Potential to Fraud & Security Risk
Market Segmentations
The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market is segmented based on Component, End User, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.
By End User, the market is classified into App Stores, Apps & Games, Game Developers, Mobile Parking, Online Media, Social Networks, and Streaming Services.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
