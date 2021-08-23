U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

The Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 52.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the direct carrier billing platform market and it is poised to grow by $ 52. 41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778683/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the direct carrier billing platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the slow penetration rate of credit cards in developing countries, the rising popularity of subscription models of paid streaming services, and secure payments and convenience offered by direct carrier billing. In addition, the slow penetration rate of credit cards in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The direct carrier billing platform market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The direct carrier billing platform market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Apps and games
• Online media
• Others

By Geographic
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rising demand for OTT content as one of the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of blockchain technology and the purchase of physical goods through direct carrier billing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on direct carrier billing platform market covers the following areas:
• Direct carrier billing platform market sizing
• Direct carrier billing platform market forecast
• Direct carrier billing platform market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct carrier billing platform market vendors that include Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, Bango Plc, Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DOCOMO Digital Ltd., Fortumo OU, and Oracle Corp. Also, the direct carrier billing platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778683/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


