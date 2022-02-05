U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,150.36
    +921.10 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Global Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 866.42 Million Growth by 2025| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Intelligence Report, provides key information about the market. For instance, the Direct Marketing Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 2.91% during 2021-2025.

Direct Marketing Services Industry Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Direct Marketing Services Industry Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Key Players in the Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Include: WPP plc, Alliance Data Systems Corp., and Omnicom Group Inc

Get a detailed competitor analysis on our sample report: Download Now

Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis

  • Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Get a FREE sample report to know more

Insights Delivered into the Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

  • This market intelligence report on Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement for the period of 2021-2025

  • Risk management and sustainability strategies

  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Direct Marketing Services Sourcing and Procurement Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend: www.spendedge.com/report/direct-marketing-services-market-procurement-research-report

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Some of our best-selling reports Include:

  1. Rapeseed Oil - Forecast and Analysis: The rapeseed oil will grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  2. High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their high-fructose corn syrup requirements. Some of the leading high-fructose corn syrup suppliers profiled are extensively in this report.

  3. Cardamom Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on requesting for samples of cardamom oil from suppliers to check the quality, backward integration sourcing, suppliers possessing certifications and accreditations, and methods implemented in extraction process.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-direct-marketing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-to-witness-nearly-usd-866-42-million-growth-by-2025-spendedge-301474075.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Child Tax Credit Portal: IRS Warns of Wrong Amounts — Here’s What You Should Do

    As if the IRS doesn't have enough problems with staff shortages and a backlog of returns, now it must deal with potential headaches surrounding enhanced Child Tax Credit payments. The agency recently...

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Rising Battery Prices Add Uncertainty to Electric-Vehicle Costs

    With electric-vehicle sales taking off and a wave of new models hitting the market this year, the price increases could weigh on growth.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • Higher Oil Prices Are Fueling Even Bigger Dividends for Investors in This Oil Stock

    ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is cashing in on higher oil prices. It returned $6 billion of that windfall to investors via dividends and its share repurchase program. With oil prices even higher this year, ConocoPhillips will have an even bigger cash flow gusher to return to investors in 2022.

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • 5 Stocks That May Dominate the EV Space in the Next 5 Years

    The EV industry is changing rapidly, with several players trying to make a place for themselves. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) looks like a no-brainer name in the list of companies that may dominate in the EV segment. Tesla reiterated that it could grow its vehicle deliveries at an average annual growth rate of 50% over a "multi-year" timeframe.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Could a Bank Charter Actually Limit SoFi's Valuation?

    After years of pursuit, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) finally has a bank charter. The all-in-one financial services company's move into banking became official recently when it won regulatory approval and then completed its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. There's a lot to like about SoFi's new look -- but investors may want to consider how becoming a bank impacts the company's valuation, since the market traditionally expects very different things out of banks and tech companies, and the bank-fintech combo is still a bit new for the market.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesStatement on Publishing ErrorSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a pano

  • ‘We do not want him to receive anything from our estate’: How do we ensure our son-in-law does not get his hands on our money?

    'Our daughter is separated from her husband, and it doesn't appear that they will be getting divorced.'

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

    Late last week, the solid-state battery specialist provided a promising update about its technology.

  • Palantir: Commercial Initiatives Should Start Bearing Fruit Shortly, Says One Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) stock’s performance over the past 12 months looks pretty miserable, with shares down by 59%. Can the company’s upcoming earnings provide the necessary kick required for a meaningful turnaround? That remains to be seen, although Jefferies’ Brent Thill believes the company’s expectations ahead of the print seem “reasonable.” Palantir has guided for revenue of $418 million, 30% above the haul generated during the same period last year although decelerating from the 40% growth shown

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds