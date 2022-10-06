U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary According to a research report published by Azoth Analytics in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market was valued at USD 187. 56 million in the year 2022.

New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)"
A Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is an electrochemical energy conversion device which transforms the chemical energy of liquid Methanol into Electrical energy directly without any intermediate processes or moving parts thus making it an efficient source of power.

Large-scale commercialisation, transportation (especially electric vehicles), and portable products with fast charging are facilitating the demand for direct methanol fuel cells in the US and other countries and thereby fuelling the demand for DMFC in the global market.

Because of its benefits of high energy density and rapid recharging, direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology has the potential to succeed as a top player in the developing market for portable electronic devices. The DMFC Fuel Cells are a marvel of miniaturization that is lightweight, but high-powered & long-lasting performers. These fuel cells lead the field in fuel cell systems for off-grid power & mobile applications for Mission Critical Communication / IT/ Optronics/ Sensors/ Auxiliary Power etc.

On the basis of components, Electrode is the fastest growing DMFC component in the market of DMFC. On the basis of application, Portable is one of the very significant applications holding a market share of total DMFC Value in 2022. APAC region occupied the largest due to major expenditures made in fuel cell technology, particularly in Japan and South Korea.

Scope of the Report
? The report analyses the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market by Value (USD millions), Volume (units) and Megawatts.

? The report analyses the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market by Components (Electrode, Membrane, Balance of System, Balance of Stack).

? The report analyses the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market by Application (Portable, Stationary, Transportation).

? The Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).

? The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market share and recent developments. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.

? Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

? The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include SFC Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Oorja Protonics Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Fujikura Ltd., Samsung SDI, IRD Fuel Cells A/S, Antig Technology Co. Ltd.

? The report presents the analysis of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Key Target Audience

? Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Companies

? Fuel Cell Companies

? Consulting and Advisory Firms

? Government and Policy Makers

? Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326336/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


