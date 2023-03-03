The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is forecast to grow by $3840.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the directed energy weapons market and is forecast to grow by $3840.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period.

Our report on the directed energy weapons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development and procurement of advanced technologies, a significant focus on ISR operations, and growing asymmetric warfare.



The directed energy weapons market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense

• Homeland Security



By Type

• Non-lethal

• Lethal



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of smart weapon systems as one of the prime reasons driving the directed energy weapons market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in battlefield digitalization and the development of lightweight energy-directed weapons will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the directed energy weapons market covers the following areas:

• Directed energy weapons market sizing

• Directed energy weapons market forecast

• Directed energy weapons market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading directed energy weapons market vendors that include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radiance Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the directed energy weapons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



