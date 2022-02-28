The global directional drilling market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate with a CAGR of 5.71% in the forecast period to reach USD11.43 billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Growing energy requirements, quick installation ability, and increased adoption of automation technology in directional drilling are the primary factors driving the demand for the global directional drilling market.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The surge in investments in offshore exploration activities and the growing focus on the extraction of shale gas reserves by leading authorities to fulfill the ever-increasing energy requirements of consumers is impacting the market demand positively.The presence of abundant unconventional oil & gas reserves and the need to efficiently procure energy from these reserves by using advanced extraction technologies such as directional drilling techniques are expected to bolster the global directional drilling market demand.



Also, the increasing usage of automation technology in directional drilling to optimize the oil & gas extraction process and obtain real-time updates to improve accuracy is expected to drive the market demand through the next five years. However, high operating costs of directional drilling process may restrain the growth of the global directional drilling market in the forecast period.

The global directional drilling market is segmented into type, component, service, technology, application, field development type, region, and company. On the basis of regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2021, accounting for the largest market share of 30.45%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Early adoption of modern technology by the oil & gas industry and the ongoing technological advancements in drilling such as multi-stage hydraulic fracturing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. In the United States and Canada, the demand for shale gas and tight oil is growing at an impressive rate, and they are being considered the vital energy reserves for the region’s growth.

Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Limited, Scientific Drilling International, Leam Drilling Systems, Inc., NOV Inc., Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, Weatherford International plc, Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited, Cathedral Energy Services Ltd, Nabors Industries Ltd., Gyrodata Incorporated are the major market players operating in the global directional drilling market.



