Global Disability Insurance Market to Hit $9.2 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·8 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in awareness about the advantages of social security disability insurance regulations and tax benefits under different sections of the income tax act boosts the global disability insurance market expansion. Growing government aid and favorable policies prompting the purchase of medical and health insurance are predicted to enhance growth opportunities for the global market. Based on region, North America contribyuted toward the largest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disability insurance market amassed a revenue of $3.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $9.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 325 Pages):

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

 

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

 

Base Year

2021

 

Market Size in 2021

$3.3 Billion

 

Market Size in 2031

$9.2 Billion

 

CAGR

11.2%

 

No. of Pages in Report

325

 

Segments Covered

Insurance Type, End User, Coverage Type, and Region

 

Drivers

Surge in awareness about the advantages of social security disability insurance regulations and tax benefits under different sections of the income tax act.

 

Launching of new offers and schemes by insurance firms.

 

 

Introduction of technologies such as automated claim processing and online insurance process resulting in cost-savings.

 

Opportunities

Growing government aid and favorable policies prompting the purchase of medical and health insurance.

 

Restraints

Low awareness about disability insurance among customers.

 

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global disability insurance market, due to the rise in massive use of big data technologies for the claim processing.

  • Algorithms were utilized by insurance firms for gaining meaningful insights from historical and real-time data during the COVID-19 pandemic. This contributed to the immense growth of the global market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global disability insurance market based on insurance type, coverage type, end user, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of insurance type, the employer supplied disability insurance segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global disability insurance market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its number one position in terms of revenue during the forecasted timespan. However, the business overhead expense disability insurance segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as individual disability insurance, high limit disability insurance, and others.

On basis of the end user, the individual segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the overall global disability insurance market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the government segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted timeframe. The report also provides an overall analysis of the enterprise segment.

Based on the coverage type, the long-term disability insurance segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall global disability insurance market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the short-term disability insurance segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecastperiod.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global disability insurance market. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific disability insurance market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Disability Insurance Market:

Key participants in the global disability insurance market examined in the research include Guardian Life Insurance Company, Aegon N.V., Nippon Life Insurance, Massmutual, Ahana, Assurity Group, Inc., Allianz, MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, Petersen International Underwriters (PIU), Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Asteya, Aviva, AXA, Illinois Mutual, Mutual of Omaha, Ping An Insurance, and Zurich Insurance Group.

The report evaluates these major players in the global disability insurance industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Disability Insurance Market Forecast, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the disability insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing disability insurance market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the disability insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Disability Insurance Market Outlook.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global disability insurance market trends, key players, Disability Insurance Market Opportunity, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Insurance Type

  • Individual Disability Insurance

  • High Limit Disability Insurance

  • Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance

  • Others

  • Employer Supplied Disability Insurance

End User

  • Government

  • Enterprise

  • Individual

    • Individual Type

      • Male

      • Female

Coverage Type

  • Short Term Disability Insurance

  • Long Term Disability Insurance

By Region

  • North America (U.S, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request For 14 Days Free Trial:

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Horse Insurance Market was valued at $458.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Entertainment Insurance Market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Liability Insurance Market size was valued at $252.34 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $432.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital Insurance Platform Market size was valued at $96.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $279.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Insurance Brokerage Market was valued at $265.03 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $395.04billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


