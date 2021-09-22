U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.53
    +50.34 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,348.13
    +428.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,899.05
    +152.65 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.06
    +36.88 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +1.40 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0150 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    +0.3900 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,307.43
    +473.06 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.39
    +42.90 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 40.97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 44.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 40.

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02621948/?utm_source=GNW
97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 44.65% during the forecast period. Our report on disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in manageability and protection, increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and the need to meet RTO and RPO objectives of enterprises. In addition, improvements in manageability and protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• Public cloud
• Private cloud
• Hybrid cloud

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the adoption of DRaaS reducing enterprise need for secondary data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of data healing capabilities and the adoption of AI for disaster recovery will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market covers the following areas:
• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market sizing
• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market forecast
• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP. Also, the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02621948/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

    Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow

    A cold winter might force European regulators to speed up the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline now running between Russia and Germany.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Ford, Redwood form 'circular' supply chain for EV battery materials

    Ford Motor Co and startup Redwood Materials said on Wednesday they are partnering to form a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling. The aim is to lower the cost of EVs by reducing the dependence on imported materials, while also narrowing the environmental impact from mining and refining of battery materials. Ford and Redwood will work closely with Korean battery maker SK Innovation, which has a joint venture with Ford called BlueOvalSK to make EV battery cells in the United States, Ford executive Lisa Drake said at a media briefing.

  • Google to buy NYC building for $2.1 billion

    Emily McCormick gives her latest hot take on Google's latest $2.1 billion purchase of office space in NYC and the reasoning behind this purchase as working from home continues to be a popular option for employees.

  • Proof of natural immunity could pose legal challenge to covid-19 vaccine mandates - here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan takes a look at recent lawsuits against covid-19 vaccine mandates by those who have natural antibody immunity.&nbsp;

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as the Dollar Eases

    Housing starts rise more than expected

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 800,000 customers hit as Avro Energy and Green go bust - live updates

    Taxpayer-funded deal to curb CO2 shortage averts food industry crisis Putin's iron grip on energy leaves Europe increasingly vulnerable FTSE 100 rebounds 1.4pc, above 7,000; Wall Street opens higher Jeremy Warner: Energy crisis exposes deep flaws in Britain's 'seat of the pants' economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.