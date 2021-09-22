The Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 40.97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 44.65% during the forecast period

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 40.

97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 44.65% during the forecast period. Our report on disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in manageability and protection, increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and the need to meet RTO and RPO objectives of enterprises. In addition, improvements in manageability and protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of DRaaS reducing enterprise need for secondary data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of data healing capabilities and the adoption of AI for disaster recovery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market sizing

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market forecast

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP. Also, the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

