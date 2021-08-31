Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Type, By Mount, By Electric Phase, By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Type (Fused, and Non-Fused), By Mount (Panel Mounted, DIN Rail Mounted, and Others), By Electric Phase (Single Phase, and Three Phase), By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Application (Industrial, and Commercial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Growing industrialization around the world is increasing the demand for energy transmission coupled with the high-end investments by the leading authorities for the transmission and distribution of energy is the major driver for the growth of the disconnect switch market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



Rapid urbanization of people in search of quality living standards and better job opportunities is increasing the demand for energy generation, storage, and distribution which in turn is influencing the disconnect switch market’s growth.Disconnect switches are in high demand from power transmission as they can be used as switchgears in power plants.



The surge in awareness and safety concerns is fueling the growth of the disconnect switch market.The rise in the government initiatives to support the development of power infrastructure and provide access to electricity to all regions is contributing to the expansion of transmission and network infrastructure development thereby accelerating the growth of the disconnect switch market.



The increasing population around the world is creating the need for more infrastructural activities which is fostering the growth of the global disconnect switch market.

The global disconnect switch market is segmented into type, mount, electric phase, voltage, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the disconnect switch market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The rise in the number of ongoing infrastructural activities and the upcoming construction projects are contributing to fuel the growth of the disconnect switch market in the forecast period. With the increase in the population, the demand for energy generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity is on the rise which is fueling the demand for associated electrical components.

The major players operating in the global disconnect switch market are ABB Limited, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, WEG SA, Crompton Greaves Limited, Havells India Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global disconnect switch market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global disconnect switch market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global disconnect switch market based on type, mount, electric phase, voltage, application, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global disconnect switch.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global disconnect switch market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global disconnect switch market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global disconnect switch market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global disconnect switch market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global disconnect switch market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Disconnect Switch manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to disconnect switch market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global disconnect switch market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Type:

o Fused

o Non-Fused

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Mount:

o Panel Mounted

o DIN Rail Mounted

o Others

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Electric Phase:

o Single Phase

o Three Phase

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Voltage:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Application:

o Industrial

o Commercial

• Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global disconnect switch market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

