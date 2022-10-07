U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.50
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,998.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,489.25
    -52.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.30
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.30
    +0.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.70
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.39
    +1.84 (+6.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9160
    -0.1520 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,949.77
    -166.28 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.12
    -9.01 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.20
    +9.93 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Disconnector Switches Market Report 2022: A $15.44 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031 with Focus on Fused, Non-Fused, Panel, DIN Rail

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disconnector Switches Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disconnector switches market is expected to grow from $11.49 billion in 2021 to $12.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54%. The disconnector switches market is expected to grow to $15.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72%.

North America was the largest region in the disconnector switches market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the disconnector switches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the disconnector switches market. Industrial development refers to the development of land for the manufacturing and partial manufacturing of goods, articles, substances, assembly of manufactured products, and others.

An increase in infrastructural and industrial developmental activities is expected to boost the utilisation of disconnector switches, as they are used in industries to perform regular maintenance and repair activities. For instance, in January 2022, according to a budget document published by the Government of India, the industrial sector grew by 22.9% in the first half of 2021-22 compared to the same period in 2020-21, and it is expected to grow by 11.8% during 2021-22 financial year.

Additionally, in November 2021, the fact sheet produced by the White House stated that congress had passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) for America's infrastructure and competitiveness. Therefore, the growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities are expected to boost demand for disconnector switches during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the global disconnector switches market. The key players operating in the disconnector switches market are focusing on developing innovative products with greater operating efficiency and operator safety to meet fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their business position.

For instance, in April 2019, ABB, a Switzerland-based multinational corporation operating in the energy, transportation, utility and other sector updated its existing switch fuse disconnectors with new Slimeline XR Gold, by reducing power losses by 35% and increasing space savings. This technologically advanced disconnector offers high operational performance and is widely adaptable to highly demanding applications.

In March 2021, Siemens AG, a Germany-based multinational conglomerate corporation acquired C&S Electric for $296.21 million. The acquisition by Siemens AG is focused on expanding its business presence in various sectors across India including home-building, construction, infrastructure, and other sectors. C&S Electric is an India-based manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear parts, metering devices, and other electrical equipment used to transmit and distribute electricity.

The disconnector switches market consists of sales of disconnector switches by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to switches used to de-energize parts of the electrical network such as overhead lines, transformers, and others for maintenance, inspections and service.

The primary function of disconnector switches is to act as a visual indicator of whether an electrical connection is closed or open. The basic components of disconnector switches include current or live parts, contact systems, supporting or rotating insulators, operating drive and connecting rods, and base frames.

The main types of disconnector switches include fused and non-fused disconnector switches. The fused disconnector switches refer to switching devices used for manual or isolation of loads and distribution boards.

They are capable of carrying and breaking specific rated current and protecting downstream electrical loads and disconnecting all poles from the power supply load. They are mounted on panel, DIN rail, and other mounts. They are used in low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage applications in commercial and industrial sectors.

Major players in the disconnector switches market are

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • General Electric Company

  • Havells India Limited

  • Littelfuse Inc.

  • Mersen

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec Group S.A.

  • Driescher

  • Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell

  • Emerson

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disconnector Switches Market Characteristics

3. Disconnector Switches Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Disconnector Switches

5. Disconnector Switches Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Disconnector Switches Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Disconnector Switches Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Disconnector Switches Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fused

  • Non-Fused

6.2. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Mount, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Panel

  • DIN Rail

  • Others

6.3. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Voltage, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

6.4. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

7. Disconnector Switches Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfrp53

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • President Biden's marijuana pardons are 'historic and monumental': Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to share her thoughts on President Biden's decision to pardon prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession and what it means for the cannabis industry.

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • TSMC Sales Top Estimates as Clout Helps Chip Giant During Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, signaling the chip giant is benefiting from market share gains to weather an industry slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed T

  • How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • 3 Reasons To Invest In Treasury ETFs Over Treasuries Themselves

    Treasury bills are short-term U.S. government securities with maturities ranging from a few days to 52 weeks. Bills are sold at a discount from their face value. A Treasury note is a U.S. government debt security with a fixed interest rate and maturity between two and 10 years. Alexander Morris, F/m Investment’s president, CIO and co-creator of the U.S. Benchmark Series, said that his organization believes that “the U.S. Benchmark Series will revolutionize the financial markets, making the most

  • Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback to Calm Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it would buy back up to $3 billion of its own debt, in a move aimed at calming investor jitters ahead of the unveiling of a crucial strategy revamp. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Sec

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • Bill Gross Sides With Pimco Bond Bulls in Seeing Yields Peaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross and his former colleagues at Pacific Investment Management Co. can agree on at least one thing: bonds are attractive now. Why? Because the market is now pricing in the Federal Reserve’s key borrowing costs will peak at 4.5%. That’s too high, according to Gross, the co-founder of Pimco who was ousted from the bond powerhouse in 2014.Fed Chair Jerome Powell can’t afford to keep raising rates to slay inflation in the way his predecessor Paul Volcker did in the 1980s, becau

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.

  • AMD Sinks After Early Peek at Revenue Shows Steep Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s preliminary third-quarter sales missed projections by more than $1 billion, adding to concerns about the sputtering market for personal-computer chips and sending its shares sliding in late trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in